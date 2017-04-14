Stay connected with the Uniden GMR5088-2CKHS two-way radio, now $37 off

A good set of two-way radios is a must for heading into the great outdoors with friends. However, many models don’t provide enough range to cover all of those wide open spaces, however, and rough terrain and bad weather conditions can reduce communication range even further. If your current walkie-talkies aren’t cutting it, consider a model made for adventures, such as the Uniden GMR5088-2CKHS two-way radio.

The Uniden GMR5088-2CKHS was our favorite long-range radio in our recent roundup of the best walkie-talkies you can buy, and you can now score a pair of these from Amazon for just $79. These two-way radios offer a range of up to 50 miles, even across uneven terrain or in inclement weather.

Along with an impressive 50-mile range, the Uniden GMR5088-2CKHS two-way radio offers 22 channels, which can be locked with privacy codes. The Power Boost feature conserves the radio battery when you’re communicating across open land, but can ramp up the signal in rough or crowded terrain. NOAA Weather Alerts warn you of approaching storm systems, while a built-in light doubles as an emergency flashlight or strobe.

The durable plastic housing features Realtree’s Xtra camouflage pattern — great for the hunters and woodsmen out there — and has a JIS-7 waterproof rating, which means these radios can stand up to drops, spills, and splashes on the trail. They can even be submerged in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes without damage, because accidents happen.

Normally priced at $116, a tidy 32 percent discount brings the Uniden GMR5088-2CKHS two-way radio down to just $79 for a limited time. This package includes two radio units, a USB charging cradle, and two pairs of in-ear headphones. The radios can power up via any USB-capable device such as a laptop or portable charger, as well.

$79 on Amazon