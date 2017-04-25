Enjoy crisp, lag-free gaming with the ViewSonic 27-inch monitor, now $83 off

Few things can make your PC multimedia experience suffer as much as a low-quality monitor. Input lag, screen-tearing, poor dynamic contrast, and washed-out colors are just a few issues that can plague you while you’re trying to enjoy video games, movies, and other entertainment.

A solid display like the ViewSonic 27-inch monitor goes a long way toward enhancing your desktop computer setup. ViewSonic’s VX2757-MHD features a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio with a Full HD 1080p resolution, energy-efficient LED backlighting, and an 80,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio for vibrant bright colors and deep darks. Black stabilization further enhances color output, letting you see greater detail in dark gaming environments.

One standout feature that the ViewSonic 27-inch monitor offers is AMD’s FreeSync technology. This built-in feature gets rid of irritating screen tearing, which can be a common problem with fast-paced or graphically demanding games. The snappy response time of 2ms virtually eliminates input lag as well.

HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2a, and VGA inputs give you multiple connection options, and the monitor housing features two built-in speakers. The screen has a scratch-resistant and anti-glare coating, and can tilt forward and backward on its stand. A convenient Game Mode hotkey lets you switch between four different color calibration presets for first-person shooters, RTS games, and MOBAs with the press of a button, and three additional customizable color profiles let you create your own settings for your favorite games.

The ViewSonic 27-inch monitor is normally priced at $240, but a 35 percent discount brings it down to just $157 for a limited time, giving you a tidy savings of $83. We don’t know how long this deal will last, so if you’re building a gaming PC or just want to upgrade your monitor, now is a great chance to get your hands on a quality unit without paying through the nose.

