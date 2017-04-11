Worried about internet privacy? Secure your data with one of these VPN deals

With the recent repeal of ISP (internet service provider) regulations instituted last year by the Federal Communications Commission, you might be wondering how to protect your data from being collected and shared without your consent. You’re not alone. One easy solution is a virtual private network, or a VPN, which channels your internet connection through remote servers and encrypts the data to keep your information away from prying eyes.

More: Everything you wanted to know about VPNs (but didn’t want to ask)

A good VPN provider can keep you safe from cybercriminals, as well as nosy ISPs and companies that want to collect and sell your information. A VPN is also useful if you’re on the move a lot, as it protects your devices when connected to public Wi-Fi networks and lets you bypass location-based service restrictions. However, most accounts come with costly monthly fees, so we’ve rounded up some current VPN deals on lifetime subscriptions, along with a couple VPN-friendly devices to help you protect your privacy and save some money.

VPN Unlimited We’ve featured VPN Unlimited before, and it remains one of our favorites, so it should be no surprise to see it at the top of our list. VPN Unlimited boasts one of the largest relay networks, with more than 1,000 high-speed servers spread across 50-plus countries. You’ll enjoy unlimited bandwidth even when using data-heavy peer-to-peer services, and this VPN client can be active on up to five of your devices simultaneously. A monthly subscription costs around $18 per month directly from VPN Unlimited, but you can score a lifetime subscription for only $39 from the DT Shop. If you’re not sure a lifetime commitment is for you, you can get a three-year subscription for only $19, which is still a solid deal on a reliable and top-rated VPN service. $39 from the DT Shop

Infinity VPN If the five-device limit of VPN Unlimited isn’t enough to cover all of the devices in your home or office, then Infinity VPN offers the same excellent virtual private network service with a client that can be active on up to 10 computers or mobile devices at a time. A lifetime subscription to Infinity VPN costs $45 from the DT Shop, only $6 more than the same subscription to VPN Unlimited. Adding more than five devices to your VPN Unliminted plan costs $1 per month per extra device, so Infinity VPN is an ideal option for a larger household or office with more connections you want to keep private. Already have an active VPN Unlimited subscription? Upgrade to the Infinity plan for a one-time $15 payment. $45 from the DT Shop

TigerVPN If your needs are a bit more basic than what VPN Unlimited and Infinity VPN offer, TigerVPN is another popular option that’s a bit cheaper than the others at only $29 for a lifetime subscription from the DT Shop. TigerVPN allows up to two simultaneous connections and provides unlimited data for everything from Netflix to torrenting. Military-grade encryption keeps your data secure, and the software client works on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS to provide compatibility across most computers and mobile devices. A monthly subscription to TigerVPN normally costs $12 per month, so $29 for a lifetime subscription is an excellent value if all you need is a simple, no-nonsense virtual private network for one or two users. $29 from the DT Shop

Anonabox Pro Tor & VPN router Once you’ve subscribed to a virtual private network, you can enhance your security even further by adding the Anonabox Pro router to your setup. The Anonabox combines your VPN connection with Tor relays, routing your data through another network of anonymous nodes for an added layer of protection. You can also use either Tor or your VPN independently depending on your current needs. The Anonabox is palm-sized and easily fits in your pocket or bag for privacy on the go. Just plug your computer into the unit and then connect to the nearest Wi-Fi network for secure, worry-free browsing no matter where you are. Normally $120, the Anonabox Pro can be had for just $90 from the DT Shop after a tidy $30 (25 percent) discount. $90 from the DT Shop