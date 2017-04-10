Protect your data and score 91 percent off a lifetime VPNSecure subscription

The Internet can be a dangerous place to keep your personal data. It’s important to get a fully encrypted Internet safety vest for all your information and your peace of mind, That’s where this VPNSecure subscription comes in. This cross-platform VPN service lets you browse the web worry-free and ensures your personal data stays safe and sound. Sound too good to be true for a reasonable price tag? All that security can be yours for just $39 in the DT Shop.

This lifetime VPNSecure subscription encrypts your web traffic so hackers can’t access, steal, or abuse your data. It delivers unlimited bandwidth and protects against DNS leak fixes, kill switches, and other hazards. Using stealth VPN, the service hides your location and IP address and makes your VPN traffic unrecognizable to outside sources.

More: The best iOS VPN apps for privacy and security

VPNSecure features a Smart DNS component that allows you to bypass those geographical restrictions that block your favorite web pages and streaming services. The service supports torrents and includes servers in more than 46 countries, with more being added continually. Worried about getting protection for all of your web browsing devices? This subscription lets you connect five devices at the same time, so rest assured that you’ll be covered.

While some VPN services track your activity in logs that can still leave you vulnerable, VPNSecure assures that zero logs are recorded. It’s also compatible with multiple platforms, from mainstream ones such as Windows OS and Mac to more niche platforms including DD-WRT and Linux. This VPNSecure subscription is the updated version 2.0.1, which also includes HTTP Proxy and Smart DNS solutions.

A lifetime subscription to VPNSecure normally retails for $450 but through this limited-time deal, you can get your subscription for only $39, providing a full $411 (91 percent) discount.

Buy it now from:

DT Shop