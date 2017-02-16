Maximize your workouts with the Wahoo Tickr X Heart Rate Monitor ($20 off)

Sometimes the best workout trackers are not the ones you wear on your wrist. Others that attach to other places in your body can get better readings, especially when it comes to measuring heart rate, which gives you more accurate data and better insights into your workouts. The best of these non-wrist wearables that are smartly designed, will be compatible with your favorite fitness apps, such as the Wahoo Tickr X Heart Rate Monitor and Workout Tracker, currently discounted by 20 percent and available for $80 on Amazon.

The Wahoo Tickr X captures both motion and intensity to ensure you get the most effective workouts. With the companion Wahoo Run/Fit App, the workout wearable measures heart rate, training zones, calorie burn, running form metrics, and indoor run and spin cadence. Especially useful for runners, it tracks various other indicators of running form like vertical oscillation, cadence, and ground contact time. Additionally, the treadmill mode tracks distance and speed when you’re running indoors. To save you time, you can pair the TICKR X with the Wahoo Seven Minute Workout App and get a high-intensity circuit workout, with automatic rep counting, and personal record tracking.

Complete with built-in memory, the wearable allows you the freedom to train without a phone. The device will still capture valuable performance metrics and then syncs them to your phone later. The most advanced model in the line of Wahoo Tickr devices, the activity tracker can deliver vibrational alerts and is both sweat and waterproof.

Best of all, the fitness tracker is compatible with third-party apps and other devices. The Wahoo Tickr Xis both iOS and Android compatible and works flawlessly with more than 50 Smartphone Apps including Nike+ Running, MapMyFitness, Runkeeper, Strava, Apple Health, and Cyclemeter/Runmeter. With both ANT+ and Bluetooth 4.0 capabilities the tracker easily connects to GPS watches (including Apple Watches), iPhone 4S and later models, and Android devices with Android 4.3 or newer operating systems.

The Wahoo Tickr X Heart Rate Monitor and Workout Tracker normally retails for $100 but is currently marked down to $80 on Amazon, giving you a $20 or 20 percent discount.

