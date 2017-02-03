Compact and colorful 4TB Western Digital My Passport is now $110 for Prime members

Data storage is only getting smaller and cheaper per gigabyte as hard drive technology rapidly improves. A myriad of storage options are available on the market today, from tiny MicroSD cards to large external drives, yet even full-size external HDDs are getting slimmer and more travel-friendly. One popular and highly rated model is the Western Digital My Passport hard drive, which offers up to four terabytes of storage in a compact, colorful, and feature-laden package.

Western Digital is one of the leading manufacturers of storage devices, and the My Passport lives up to the company’s reputation for affordable quality. The attractive housing comes in a variety of colors and measures 4.33 inches long, 3.21 inches wide, and less than an inch thick, allowing it to easily slip into your bag or even your pocket. The hard drive connects to your computer via the included USB cable for both power and data transfers –- no need for multiple cords or a clunky AC adapter. This cable utilizes a high-speed USB 3.0 interface and is compatible with older USB 2.0 devices as well.

The Western Digital My Passport hard drive comes with built-in 256-bit AES encryption and security software that keeps your sensitive data locked down and password-protected. The included software also allows you to set a schedule for automatic backups so that your important files will be regularly uploaded to the drive at a time of your choosing.

Along with a 4.5-star user rating on Amazon, the Western Digital My Passport hard drive garnered rave reviews from PCMag and TechAdvisor. The 4TB My Passport retails for $160, but Prime members can now get the white, orange, and yellow models for just $110 or the attractive red model for $120. Those without a Prime membership can pick up the blue 4TB My Passport for $120 as well.

