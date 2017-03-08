Boost your signal and save more than $50 with our favorite Wi-Fi router deals

A good router can greatly enhance the Wi-Fi in your home or office, and can even save you money on rental fees if you are paying on a monthly basis for the equipment supplied by your internet service provider. Most people don’t worry too much about the technology in their routers, even when experiencing the frustration of slow speeds and spotty connections, but selecting the proper one for your needs is key togetting the most out of your online experience – especially for data-heavy tasks like streaming or online gaming.

We’ve collected eight of the best Wi-Fi router deals going right now. From cheap routers for small apartments to more expensive models designed for heavy jobs like 4K streaming, our roundup has a router to suit almost any need or budget, and includes some of our own favorites from makers like TP-Link.

Netgear WNR2020v2 If all you need is a basic wireless router for a small home or apartment, then the Netgear WNR2020v2 can do the job for cheap. N300 Wi-Fi delivers a throughput of up to 300 Mbps, and four Ethernet LAN ports are located on the back of the router for wired connections. Netgear Genie and Push-N-Connect make it a breeze to manage your network and connect new devices with the press of a button. The Netgear WNR2020v2 is normally $30, but a 33 percent discount brings it down to just $20 on Amazon. $20 on Amazon

Netgear C3700 (Certified Refurbished) The Netgear C37 is another inexpensive, no-frills Wi-Fi router, but it does boast more power than the WNR2020v2. This model utilizes dual-band N600 Wi-Fi connectivity for a throughput of up to 600 Mbps, as well as 8×4 channel bonding for snappier download speeds. The C3700 also doubles as a high-speed DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem and features two wired Ethernet ports. Amazon is selling the refurbished Netgear 3700 for just $50, offering you a nice $30 discount. Products that are certified refurbished by Amazon are in like-new condition and include all original accessories. $50 on Amazon

Securifi Almond If a smart router is more your speed, the highly rated Securifi Almond is a great alternative to traditional designs. This attractive Wi-Fi router integrates with your smart home ecosystem, and is compatible with Amazon Alexa for voice control. The touchscreen interface allows for easy setup in minutes without the need for a PC or a fussy web interface. Two internal antennas provide 300 Mbps of throughput and are MIMO-capable for faster simultaneous connections from multiple clients. Normally $100, the Securifi Almond can be yours for just $62 from Amazon. $62 on Amazon

TP-Link Archer C9 The TP-Link Archer C9 is widely regarded as a great all-around Wi-Fi router at a solid price, and can now be had for under $100. This AC1900 router boasts an impressive dual-band throughput of 1,900 Mbps for rapid download speeds, while the 1GHz dual-core processor provides a more seamless connection, with fewer interruptions when streaming or gaming. Normally priced at $117 on Amazon, you can take 20 percent off of the TP-Link Archer C9 with the checkout code GDC20, which brings the cost down to just $94. This discount code is valid until March 10. $94 on Amazon with code ‘GDC20’

Netgear Nighthawk X4 Heading into higher-end router territory brings us to the powerful and aggressive-looking Netgear Nighthawk X4. With 2,350 Mbps dual-band speeds, MU-MIMO technology for fast simultaneous connections, and 4×4 stream architecture, this Wi-Fi router is purpose-built for heavy-duty tasks and punches well above its weight in this price bracket. Amazon is offering a $40 discount on the Netgear Nighthawk X4, but the checkout code GDC20 brings it down even further to just $144, for a combined 38 percent discount until March 10. $144 on Amazon with code ‘GDC20’

TP-Link OnHub The TP-Link OnHub is our favorite router, and for good reason: Super-simple setup, wide coverage, and fast AC1900 speeds make the OnHub a great all-around Wi-Fi router for your home network. Up to 100 simultaneous connections can be made to the OnHub, and 13 internal antennas eliminate dead zones. The router is also fully compatible with Google Wi-Fi nodes if you ever need to expand your network in the future. Normally priced around $200, The TP-Link OnHub can be had for just $146 on Amazon after a nice $54 discount. $146 on Amazon

Portal Another one of our favorites due to its simplicity and ease of use is the Portal Wi-Fi router. This unique design works much like the OnHub, but it adds some extra power with a dual-band throughput of 2,400 Mbps. The Portal supports MU-MIMO, and it can also block out interfering signals from neighboring Wi-Fi networks for improved speeds and fewer interruptions thanks to its FastLanes system. The Portal Wi-Fi router is available on Amazon for $149, $51 off of its normal price tag. $149 on Amazon