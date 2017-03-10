Breathe easier with the Winix 5500-2 air purifier, now 46 percent off on Amazon

If you or anyone you love suffers from allergies, you know the importance of a good air purifier. There are a myriad of different purifiers on the market and selecting a properly made model with True HEPA capabilities is paramount in ensuring the quality of the air that you’re breathing in your home. One of the best available today is the Winix 5500-2, and for a limited time you can take $115 off the normal Amazon price which brings this highly rated air purifier down to just $135.

The Winix 5500-2 is a True HEPA air purifier that captures 99.7 percent of allergens and other airborne contaminants in your home. Dust, mites, pollen, dander, and other particles as small as 0.3 microns are filtered from the air so you can breathe easier — a must-have for anyone who has allergies or lives with pets. The AOC Carbon Filter is manufactured from activated carbon, which has the added benefit of eliminating nasty odors from the air. This filter is hand-washable as well.

Some unique enhancements found in the Winix 5500-2 include PlasmaWave technology which serves as a permanent built-in filter that collects and safely handles pollutants on a molecular level without emitting dangerous ozone. Smart Sensors can read the air in your home and automatically adjust the fan and filter settings, and a sleep mode keeps the unit running quietly at night. Designed for medium to large spaces, the Winix 5500-2 is CADR-rated for rooms of 360 square feet.

Reviews.com named the Winix 5500-2 the best air purifier on the market today, although not without noting that its normal price tag of $250 is a little steep. Amazon’s generous 46-percent discount shaves $115 off this price, bringing the cost down to a very affordable $135. We don’t know how long this deal will last so if you are in need of an air purifier for your home and want only the best, then the Winix 5500-2 is a great choice at this price.

Buy it on Amazon for $135