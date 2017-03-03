Cut the cord with the Xbox One wireless controller, now $39 on Amazon

The old Xbox 360 controller has earned a reputation as one of the best gamepads available, and many PC gamers still use theirs today even as the console it was made for has been slowly leaving the market. Thankfully, Microsoft didn’t change the controller too much for the newer Xbox One console, keeping its popular design mostly intact but with a few notable enhancements. If wires are tying you up or if you just want a good discount on a solid gamepad, then for a limited time you can score a deal on an Xbox One wireless controller: Amazon is currently offering the black and white models for just $39.

Although designed for use with the Xbox One console, this wireless controller is compatible with Windows PCs as well as Windows 10 mobile devices via Bluetooth connectivity. Redesigned thumbsticks feature thickened concave thumb pads with a rougher texture for better grip and more precise movement, while Vibrating Impulse Triggers increase tactile feedback by letting your fingertips feel even the smallest bumps and jolts while in-game. One of the biggest complaints users had with the old 360 controller was the sloppy directional pad. This has been rectified with a much-improved classicD-pad design that retro gamers can surely appreciate.

Along with redesigned controls, the current iteration of the Xbox One wireless controller offers a wider connection range of up to 18 feet. Built-in Kinect allows for seamless tracking and can even detect when you’ve handed the gamepad off to another player. Two AA batteries keep the unit running from a flush-fitting battery compartment that won’t get in the way of your fingers. The standard 3.5mm audio jack located on the bottom of the controller is another new addition, letting you directly hook up compatible headsets for in-game chat.

The Xbox One wireless controller has an MSRP or $60 and generally doesn’t go for less than $50 at most retailers, so if you are looking for a high-quality gamepad for Windows or Xbox then Amazon’s limited-time low price of $39 is a sweet deal.

Buy it for $39 on Amazon