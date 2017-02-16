Automate your door answering with Zmodo Smart Video Doorbell (47% off)

Smart doorbells seem to be the latest thing in home automation, and for good reason. They solve common problems such as missing packages, and they help keep your home and family safe. There are various smart doorbell models available but the best ones have features such as live video streaming and the ability to speak to those outside your home from the camera, such as this Zmodo Greet Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Zmodo Beam Smart Home Hub and Wi-Fi Extender, currently discounted nearly 50 percent to only $80 on Amazon for a limited time.

The Zmodo provides 24/7 access to your door using 720p HD live video that you can view at any time from your smartphone or the web. In addition to on-demand HD video streaming, it also has smart motion detection, real-time alerts, and a security screw to deter theft. (And in case the device is somehow stolen, the company’s anti-theft policy will replace it for free.)

The smart doorbell comes with built-in night vision meaning no matter what time of day it is, you’re always able to see what’s happening outside your front door. The doorbell allows you to answer the door wherever you are and both see and speak to visitors directly from your smartphone using a specialized functionality called Zmodo Greet. Choose from either greeting your visitor right away by voice or playing a personalized message you set up for visitors to hear.

Zmodo also features Zmodo Beam technology, which is an all-in-one combination Wi-Fi range extender and smart-home hub. Setup is simple, requiring you merely plug it into your wall socket and download the Zmodo mobile app. Beam extends Wi-Fi range up to 200 meters and 300Mbps so that your whole home can be covered no matter how large your front lawn. Beam acts as a smart-home hub allowing you to connect Zmodo accessories, such as door and window sensors. Whenever a sensor is triggered you’ll instantly get an alert on your phone.

Normally priced at $150, the Zmodo Greet Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Zmodo Beam Smart Home Hub and Wi-Fi Extender is currently available on Amazon for $80, giving you a full 47-percent or $70 discount.

