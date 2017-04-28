Bring The Fast & The Furious to life in the backyard with Anki Overdrive

Why it matters to you Driving like Dom may not be feasible in your city's streets, but your backyard? That's another story.

The Fate of the Furious looks to bring in $1 billion at the box office, and hoping to capitalize upon that success is Anki, a robotics and artificial intelligence company that is releasing a new line of smart toy cars. Meet Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition, which will launch in September of this year.

Promising to merge “the most thrilling elements of the hit robotic battle-racing game — an unprecedented level of customization and interaction in a physical game, driven by powerful A.I. — with the adrenaline-fueled world of Fast & Furious,” you may not be able to drive like Dominic in real life, but you can do it in a miniaturized version.

“We’ve been searching for the right brand partnership to elevate our robotic battle-racing experience to the next level of entertainment, and what better fit than one of the most widely recognized action franchises in the world,” said Boris Sofman, CEO & co-founder of Anki. “Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition delivers the ultimate adrenaline rush to millions of Fast & Furious fans, merging the films’ cars and characters with video-game elements, physical play, and robotics.”

Beginning May 16, you’ll be able to pre-order the toy cars, and in September, the products will be made available on store shelves in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, and Nordic countries.

So what exactly can you expect to buy? The newest Anki edition features two robotic supercars based on two fan favorites of the film franchise: Dom’s Ice Charger and Hobbs’ MXT. Both supercars come complete with unique weapons, upgrades, sound effects, and controls. In the game, you’ll be pitted against or ally with some of Fast and Furious’ most popular characters, including Dom, Hobbs, Letty, and Tej. Your favorite moments from the movies can be recreated in your backyard.

“Anki is at the forefront of robotics and artificial intelligence, and our collaboration for Fast & Furious will bring an all-new level of interactivity to the franchise,” said Manuel Torres Port, an executive vice president for Anki. “Anki Overdrive’s revolutionary technology delivers a battle-race experience like no other, and we’re incredibly excited to introduce Fast & Furious fans to gameplay that delivers what they love and connect with most from the films — the characters, cars, and action.”

Anki Overdrive: Fast & Furious Edition will set you back $170, and will be compatible with the entire existing ecosystem of products.