Atlus reveals its downloadable content schedule for ‘Persona 5’

Why it matters to you There's plenty of DLC in the works for Persona 5, and now players can decide which packs are essential purchases, and which can be skipped.

While Japanese players have been enjoying Persona 5 since last September, the rest of the world has to wait until next month to get their hands on the hotly anticipated RPG sequel. Ahead of its impending release, its North American publisher Atlus has detailed the game’s DLC plans.

The majority of DLC for Persona 5 falls into two major groups: Packs that offer special costumes and background music from previous games in the Persona series, or the Shin Megami Tensei mythos, and character packs that allow fan-favorite Personas to be summoned in the new game.

The costume and music packs are based on the first four games in the mainline Persona series, as well as Persona 4: Dancing All Night, Shin Megami Tensei IV, Catherine, and Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army.

More: No, Persona 5 is not coming to the Switch or PC — for real this time

The character summon packs offer access to Orpheus from Persona 3, Thanatos from Persona 3, Izanagi from Persona 4, and Kaguya from Persona 4 Golden.

The costume and music packs will be offered for $6.99 apiece, while the character summon packs will cost $2.99 each. The DLC will be made available on a weekly basis between April 11 and May 2 — there’s currently no confirmation as to whether or not more content will be offered after that on the Atlus website.

Alongside all this paid DLC, Atlus also plans to offer a free costume pack to everyone that buys the game. The Persona 5 swimsuit set allows players to dress their party for the beach, and will be made available on April 25.

The wait for Persona 5 ends on April 4, when the game is scheduled to release worldwide. Fans of the series have been looking forward to this one for some time — and based on our first impressions posted earlier this week, the finished product looks set to live up to their high expectations.