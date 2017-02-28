‘Battlefield 1’ Premium Pass expansions and perks revealed

Why it matters to you Battlefield 1 players are hungry for new multiplayer maps, and EA's upcoming expansions promise a wealth of new content.

Battlefield 1 players can expect a broad selection of new multiplayer maps, weapons, and elite classes to roll out over the next several months as part of the game’s upcoming slate of Premium Pass content.

Publisher Electronic Arts additionally revealed that Premium Pass buyers will get early access to all new content packs two weeks prior to their public rollout, giving shooter fans extra time to plot their strategies in advance.

Released last year, Battlefield 1 shifts EA’s long-running first-person shooter series back to a World War I-era setting, equipping players with period-appropriate weaponry like semi-automatic rifles, flamethrowers, and artillery shells. The game quickly earned a dedicated fanbase of players who prefer classic “boots on the ground”-style FPS action over recent futuristic fare like Titanfall 2 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Battlefield 1 players also had the option of purchasing a digital Premium Pass at launch, granting access to a range of upcoming expanded content. The game’s debut expansion pack They Shall Not Pass focuses on a French conflict in Verdun and Fort de Vaux, and EA notes that players will “take part in the largest tank assault of the war by the Aisne riverbanks.”

Other upcoming expansions include In the Name of the Tsar, a campaign featuring the Russian Army that takes place during the Brusilov offensive, and Turning Tides, a content pack that focuses on amphibious warfare during the Gallipoli offensive. EA revealed few details regarding the game’s final planned expansion, “Apocalypse,” but teases that the pack will allow players to live out “the most infamous battles of WW1.”

Between the four upcoming expansions, Battlefield 1 players will soon see 16 new multiplayer maps, 20 additional weapons, 14 Superior Battlepacks, and new elite classes. Launch dates for the four expansions are not yet known.

Battlefield 1 is available now for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms.