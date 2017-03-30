The best weapons to make and use in 'Mass Effect: Andromeda'

Mass Effect: Andromeda is full of weapons, both that you find out in the world and that you can craft on your own. With so many options — and less-than-stellar menus — it can be difficult to tell which guns actually worth the resources, especially since you need crafting materials to build weapons and “research data” to unlock them. You’ll unlock the best weapon blueprints as you advance beyond Level 25, so keep plugging away at quests to grab access to the best of the best. That said, here are some of the most powerful and versatile weapons in the Andromeda galaxy, whether you like a close-range shotgun or hyper-accurate sniper.

Falcon Assault Rifle The Falcon isn’t just an assault rifle: It’s a grenade launcher. There are actually quite a few guns that really shoot bombs in Andromeda, and that’s helpful for collateral damage when you’re shooting at Kett in cover and blasting away at the toughest enemies in the game.

Valkyrie Assault Rifle When you want something more precise, the Valkyrie is your gun. It’s an assault rifle that only fires two-round bursts, making it great for headshots and other precision work. If you’re the kind of player that wants to stay in cover and drop enemies from afar, the Valkyrie is a handy option that won’t waste your time spraying bullets.

Naladen Sniper Rifle Sniper rifles don’t always need to be accurate to be effective. The Naladen fires rounds that explode on impact, which is great for tackling enemies behind cover you can’t quite get a bead on. You can also get some utility out of the Naladen against big enemies that like to close the gap and get in close on you. It’s great for a close-range blast to the chest when fired from the hip.

Isharay Sniper Rifle The Andromedan Isharay rifle is slow to fire and reload, but that’s a small trade-off for a gun that’s insanely powerful when upgraded. The Isharay hits crazy hard, crushing enemies with its insane power. Just make sure you’re going to hit them, because if you’re not the most accurate shooter, you’re going to have a bad time.

Reegar Carbine Shotgun The Reegar packs a punch, as all shotguns must, but it’s also handy for breaking down enemy shields. This makes it great for front-line fighters who need something to make big baddies vulnerable in a hurry. The Reegar’s electrically-charged blasts also damage nearby enemies, so you’ll get a little more punch out of it against tightly grouped bad guys than a standard shotgun.

Dhan Shotgun The Kett’s shotgun is more than a simple, close-range powerhouse. The Dhan unleashes a group of projectiles that stay packed during flight, making it comparatively effective at long range. They fly in a bit of an arc, which takes a minute to get used to, but it means you’ve got shotgun power you can use at midrange. Save your resources until you can research and build the top tier for this one to get the full effect.