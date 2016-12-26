Here are the video games to check out in January

January is usually thought of as the “death slot” for video game releases. If your game generating the kind of buzz needed to stand out during the holiday season, you can expect to see it bumped to January, February, or March. Thankfully, even during this relatively quiet time, there are going to be some great games. Sequels to beloved franchises, a remastered classic, and the return of an iconic horror series are all on the table. If the rest of 2017 can live up to this high standard, we’re going to be in for a very good year.

Gravity Rush 2 (January 20)

The original Gravity Rush was a cult classic that originally only saw release on the oft-ignored PlayStation Vita. Protagonist Kat, the classic amnesiac hero, is given a set of gravity-controlled powers that not only make navigating the game's world an absolute joy, but also allow for some of the most creative combat encounters we've played in years. For the PlayStation 4 sequel, Kat has access to three unique gravity manipulations styles that change the way you play the game, including a light "Lunar" style and a heavier, brute-force "Jupiter" style. These attacks are further enhanced through special tag-team moves with Kat's partner, Raven. The game's open world is more than two times larger than the original, and is free to explore using the motion controls on your DualShock 4 controller. If it's as beautiful and interesting as the original, we have a feeling we'll be exploring every nook and cranny of the game for weeks to come.

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (January 24)

Yes, the name is absolutely ridiculous, but Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue is a great chance to check out some of the more overlooked entries in the iconic role-playing series before Kingdom Hearts III arrives… Some day. The collection includes Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD, an enhanced version of the 2012 3DS game, as well as Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep: A Fragmentary Passage. Final Chapter Prologue also comes with Kingdom Hearts X, one of the more bizarre entries in the Kingdom Hearts series to date. X isn't actually a game, but a "new HD movie" that focuses on the very early stages of the Kingdom Hearts universe.

After numerous, action-heavy installments and a story that began to delve into self-parody, the Resident Evil series is returning to its horror roots in a very big way with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. The game switches from the series' traditional third-person perspective into a first-person view, one that emphasizes isolation and atmosphere over the loud, violent combat encounters we've seen in recent years. It also looks like it will serve as an admirable replacement for Konami's canceled Silent Hills game. Although the title will be available on the Xbox One and PC, for the most terrifying experience, the PlayStation 4 version of Resident Evil 7 looks like the way to go. It supports the recently-released PlayStation VR, letting you experience the terror all around you as you attempt to stay alive. But don't just take our word for it! A demo, titled The Beginning Hour, is available to try now on all three systems. Updated several times since it was introduced at E3, this small taste of the game lets you explore the mysterious Baker family's home, and offers some narrative answers for fans who just can't wait for the game's official release next month.

It originally hit Japan in August, but Tales of Berseria — the latest installment in Bandai Namco's fan-favorite RPG series — is finally making its way to North America. After protagonist Velvet is "overcome with a festering anger" from an incidence that occurred before the beginning of the game, you'll sail the seas with a group of pirates as you search a group of islands in the kingdom of "Midgand." Tales of Berseria features six playable characters who can utilize "Soul Breach" combo attacks to deal extra damage, and the game also sees the return of the animation studio Ufotable. The studio's previous work includes series like Fate/Zero and last year's Tales of Zestiria. If you're looking to make your purchase a little more special, you may also want to check out the game's collector's edition. It features two figurines, a hardcover novel, playing cards, a strategy guide, a CD, and even a keychain set for $150.

Like Tales of Berseria, Yakuza 0 was originally released in Japan back in 2015, but the game will launch in North America on PlayStation 4 next month. A prequel to the entire series, Yakuza 0 takes players back to the luxurious Japan of 1988, when the economy is thriving and criminal clans clash for territory in the entertainment district of Kamurocho. The game's main plot, however, is just a small piece of the Yakuza experience. You can spend some time with the eccentric "Mr. Libido" — who travels throughout the city in his briefs — become a real estate mogul, or run your very own cabaret club. It's the perfect way to prepare yourself for Yakuza 6, which is expected to launch in North America and Europe in 2018.