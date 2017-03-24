How to choose a great battery pack for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s newest console, the Switch, is the company’s most powerful device yet. With great power, however, comes great battery drainage. On the go, the Switch can provide between 2.5 and 6 hours of play time, with intensive titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild hovering around three hours. The Switch’s battery can probably handle your daily commute, but for times when you’re away from an outlet for an extended period of time, you may want to pick up an external battery pack, which will let play more games for longer.

Since the Switch hit stores, we’ve been testing external battery packs of all shapes, sizes, and specifications to find out which works best with the console. What we found was very strange. Battery packs that theoretically should have charged the Switch more efficiently often worked at near identical or even lower performance. In other words, even veteran, tech-saavy shoppers may need a little extra help reading between the lines and finding a right battery pack for keeping their Switches alive. Luckily, we’re here to help.

Here’s what we’ve learned, along with a few recommendations.