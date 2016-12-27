The 20 best PlayStation 4 games you can buy right now

With every new PlayStation, Sony improves on the formula with groundbreaking graphics and processing power. The PlayStation 4 is easily the most impressive leap in the console’s history, bringing constant connectivity and high-power processing to a gaming crowd not easily impressed.

More: Embrace the future of gaming with one of these 4 great PS4 bundle deals

Out of the ever-growing list of PS4 titles, we’ve selected a few of our absolute favorites; games which satiate your itchy trigger finger, tickle your funny bone, and maybe even coax out a tear or two.

Bloodborne ($20) Please enable Javascript to watch this video Bloodborne is not for the faint for heart. This action RPG adventure, a spiritual successor to Hidetaka Miyazaki’s Dark Souls series, takes the challenging combat and methodical boss encounters of the aformentioned games, but speeds up the gameplay for a more frenetic and tense experience. A dark, gothic setting and Lovecraftian story provide a bleak backdrop for the white-knuckle gameplay. As a Hunter, you’ll make your way through the city of Yharnam, where a strange curse has begun turning locals into mindless beasts. While not technically a horror game, Bloodborne’s setting and high-stakes combat are uniquely terrifying. Be sure to stay alert, because the world of Bloodborne is full of unforgiving monsters and traps around every corner. Read our full review here. Buy it now from: Amazon

The Witness ($40) Please enable Javascript to watch this video The Witness, the long-anticipated follow-up to Jonathan Blow’s 2008 breakout indie platformer Braid, is a beautiful, sedate, first-person exploration puzzler in the vein of Myst. Much like that ’90s classic, you are dropped on a mysterious island with little to no context, and tasked with solving a series of puzzles, which in turn allow to you explore more and uncover the island’s secrets. Unlike Myst‘s wide-ranging environmental puzzles, however, the challenges of The Witness are very clearly defined as panels laced with grids that you must navigate like a maze. Blow has iterated a rich syntax of puzzle mechanics within that consistent framework, which helps keep up the pressure. Read our full review here. Buy it now from: Amazon

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain ($23) Please enable Javascript to watch this video From the mind of designer Hideo Kojima comes Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, the fifth (and ostensibly final) entry in the long-running stealth espionage series. The goofy and over-the-top tone the series is known for has been downplayed, and this installment instead delivers a far grittier and more reined-in narrative that follows Venom Snake (Big Boss) as he works to re-establish his mercenary army in his war against the shadowy Cipher. The game has garnered near-universal acclaim thanks to its meticulously designed gameplay, which allows players to complete missions in virtually limitless ways while recruiting and building a mercenary army. Keifer Sutherland lends his voice as Big Boss, in what might be the beast stealth action game of all time. Buy it now from: Amazon

Fallout 4 ($28) Please enable Javascript to watch this video They say good things come to those who wait, and for fans of the Fallout series and Bethesda’s singular brand of open-world design, Fallout 4 has been a long time coming. The title thrusts you into an alternate post-apocalyptic version of greater Boston, an area now teeming with mutant creatures and the last remnants of humanity. The game makes excellent use of Bethesda’s penchant for massive worlds and unrivaled freedom, allowing players the ability to experiment and role play with exactly the kind of character they want. Whether you play as a smooth-talking mercenary or live out your wildest Mad Max fantasies, in Fallout 4 you can do it all. Read our full review here. Buy it now from: Amazon