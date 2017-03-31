Immerse yourself with our 10 favorite Xbox One headsets

A quality headset should be more than simply a means for chatting with your teammates. A proper headset should provide the utmost immersion and pinpoint soundstaging, allowing you to hear a peppering of explosions and approaching footsteps in your peripheral well before your opponent descends upon you. The right headset should also provide a fair amount of comfort to get you through marathon gaming sessions, not to mention crystal-clear voice quality when speaking.

Sadly, the stock headset that comes with Xbox One, though capable, offers none of these hallmarks. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite headsets currently available, whether you’re looking for an entry-level model lined with virtual surround sound, or one outfitted with a bevy of EQ settings for that personalized touch.

Polk Audio Striker ZX ($66) The large, L-shaped arm on the Striker ZX gives it a distinctive edge over the build of traditional headphones — even if it’s not the sturdiest pair. The resulting audio quality and functionality outshine its construction flaws, though, allowing it to achieve crisp highs and precise sound regardless of the media. The flexible boom mic extends a couple inches from the left cup when needed, and like similar offerings, the Striker ZX features a welcome chat loop function that lets you hear your own voice in the headset amid the rumble of the battle. They’re comfortable, too, thanks to a molded headband and leather padding. Buy them now from: Amazon

Plantronics RIG Flex LX ($60) Bose and Polk might have all the notoriety when it comes to headphones and headsets, but Plantronics is quickly making a name to itself in the audio realm. The RIG Flex LX are a part of the reason why, too, given just how well they balance form and function at an affordable cost. The 40-millimeter drivers issue punchy lows and still managing to deliver detailed highs, both of which make use of excellent directionality and the three distinct EQ settings housed on the audio adapter. The perforated ear cushions add a touch of plush comfort as well, while the dollops of color help liven an otherwise basic build. Moreover, they utilize a set of dials instead of buttons, allowing you to tweak the balance between game and chat audio easier than most headsets. Buy them now from: Amazon Best Buy Plantronics

Turtle Beach Ear Force XO One ($58) Turtle Beach isn’t just a premiere headset manufacturer, it’s the premiere headset manufacturer. Although the wired Ear Force XO One is an entry-level model, it benefits from a list of features often reserved for headsets twice as expensive. The 50mm speakers provide crisp treble and deep low-end — with bass boost — while adjustable mic monitoring allows you to hear your own voice above the noise. Moreover, the mesh ear cushions provide the utmost comfort, whether you use them alone or in conjunction with the high-sensitivity, removable mic. For the shoestring price, it doesn’t get much better in terms of both sound and function. Read our full review Buy them now from: Amazon Best Buy Walmart

Xbox One Stereo Headset ($49) The Xbox One Chat Headset that came packaged with your console may not be the best, but thankfully, Microsoft’s Stereo Headset excels where the former falters. This lightweight pair of cans feature a retractable microphone and comfortable cups, along with a glossy black design that pairs well with the One’s sleek frame. The headphones are specifically designed for gaming, and as such, they exhibit a rich and accurate sound stage when it comes to playing games such as Destiny and Forza–gunshots ring and engines rattle. Moreover, you can even adjust the headset’s game and audio chat balance on the fly for fined-tuned separation. Buy them now from: Amazon Best Buy GameStop