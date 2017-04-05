Activision wants Call of Duty film franchise to be ‘Marvel-esque’

Why it matters to you If Activision can deliver on its Marvel-influenced goals, the Call of Duty film franchise could make game adaptations great for the first time.

Activision wants its upcoming string of Call of Duty films to have a Marvel Cinematic Universe vibe.

Speaking with The Guardian, Activision Blizzard Studios co-president Nick van Dyk claimed that the movies will not be literal adaptations of the games, but they will keep the high-octane aesthetics the series is known for. “It’s a much more broad and inclusive, global in scope … a big, tentpole Marvel-esque movie,” he said.

Van Dyk knows a thing or two about the Marvel universe to help make this goal into reality, too. He was previously a senior executive at Disney who worked on both Marvel and Star Wars projects.

The “cinematic universe” sentiments line up to what was said in 2015 when the proposed series of Call of Duty films were revealed. Only now we know that Activision seems to be using the Marvel model as a guideline.

The films, and potential television series’, will include “individual universes that interconnect and a timeline that makes sense with consistent themes and Easter eggs,” similar to structure of Marvel’s films.

In the new interview, van Dyk and fellow co-president Stacey Sher claimed that multiple scripts have already been written.

“There’ll be a film that feels more like Black Ops, the story behind the story. The Modern Warfare series looks at what it’s like to fight a war with the eyes of the world on you. And then maybe something that is more of a hybrid, where you are looking at private, covert operations, while a public operation is going on,” Sher said.

Sher brings extensive experience with successful films to the table as well. She served as a producer on a trio of Quentin Tarantino films: Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight.

A currently unknown “many” number of films have been plotted, with the first expected to hit theaters in 2018. As for a television series, the duo said that Activision is looking at World War II or Vietnam-based stories.