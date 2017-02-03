Super Bowl stars do battle in ‘For Honor’ in new episode of Clueless Gamer

Why it matters to you Are you more interested in Tom Brady's prowess with a video game controller than with the pigskin? Then check out the latest Clueless Gamer competition.

Conan O’Brien is back with the third annual edition of his Clueless Gamer Super Bowl special, previewing one of the biggest video game releases scheduled to launch in early 2017. The game in question is For Honor, Ubisoft’s upcoming multiplayer brawler that brings together vikings, knights, and samurai for an all-out bloodbath.

Super Bowl LI is set to be contested by the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, and it’s no coincidence that this edition of Clueless Gamer is brought to you from the Houston Doubletree Hotel, which is just a few miles away from NRG Stadium, where the big game will play out. O’Brien somehow managed to get players scheduled to take part in the championship game to take a break from their last-minute preparations and enjoy a few rounds of For Honor.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the first to join the fray, choosing the Valkyrie character from the viking roster. Brady apparently plays video games “a little bit,” revealing that he has broken an array of controllers and television sets during frustrating moments.

Fortunately, Brady manages to retain his composure when O’Brien draws first blood, knocking him off a bridge to his doom. The four-time Super Bowl champion responded to this early setback by claiming back-to-back victories to win their best-out-of-three series.

Dwight Freeney of the Atlanta Falcons then shows up to try and end Brady’s winning ways. We also see Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski challenge Super Bowl XLVIII winner Marshawn Lynch in an attempt to avenge losing to the running back in Mortal Kombat X two years ago.

Anyone who isn’t playing in the championship game on Sunday can get their own preview of For Honor when its open beta gets underway on February 9, ahead of its release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 14.