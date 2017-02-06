Full-scale Pokémon adventure created in ‘Minecraft’ mod

Ambitious Minecraft mods release regularly, it seems, but the latest Pokémon-centric mod is one of the most enterprising we’ve seen in quite some time. Pokémon Cobalt and Amethyst is a full-scale Pokémon tale in the same vein as the mainline Pokémon games.

Originally reported by Kotaku, Pokémon Cobalt and Amethyst seeks to embody the complete Pokémon experience, albeit with the distinct Minecraft aesthetic.

According to the game’s website, which is managed by lead producer Phoenix SC, in order to reimagine the Pokémon experience, the mod allows users to battle, capture, and train Pokémon. It also includes a similar progression system involving the acquisition of gym badges and an inevitable final showdown at the Pokémon League.

“The map places itself in a never-before-seen region, featuring a new set of 136 Pokémon and a new story dominated by an antagonist threatening to release a Legendary darkness that demands tribute. It is your task to seek the truth with the help of the region’s Professor and your rival — either capture it before it’s too late, or take Team Tempest down while saving the lives of those closest to you,” Phoenix wrote.

The world map is modeled after Pokémon Red and Blue, and a portion of its music is borrowed from the original Pokémon entries as well. The 136 Pokémon are all original creations, with some bearing resemblance to official pocket monsters.

The game was created by a small team over the last three years. The end result is an impressive adventure said to last more than 60 hours.

The mod is technically a map, which means that to install it, it is highly recommended to use vanilla Minecraft version 1.8.8. If interested, the instructional video below will guide you to the Suliqu region to begin your quest toward becoming the Pokémon League champion.

The map can be downloaded here, and a walkthrough is in the works for Pokémon Cobalt and Amethyst on the game’s official website.