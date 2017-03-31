How to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One with the Xbox app

In June, 2016, Microsoft rebranded its SmartGlass “second screen” app for Android and iOS in June, 2016, as the “Xbox” app. The new app was redesigned to resemble the modern Xbox One interface, which had itself been retouched to look more like Windows 10. The app’s homepage, for example, now shows a detailed activity feed similar to the console’s, so players can see game clips and screenshots shared by their friends on Xbox Live. It’s an update that’s been a long time coming, as SmartGlass was a fickle companion for years.

Similar to Sony’s PlayStation app, the Xbox app allows users to purchase games, share updates, view their achievements, and share updates with the their followers on Xbox Live. It also provides additional tools for viewing achievements, controlling movie playback, and accessing social elements such as profiles and messaging, all of which surely sounds useful.

All it takes to gain complete control over your Xbox experience is a little bit of patience. The process for pairing your devices is now easier than ever, so read on for our quick-hit guide on how to connect your smartphone to an Xbox One, regardless if you’re using Android or iOS.