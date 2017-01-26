Creative unveils improved Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition gaming headset

Why it matters to you The Sound BlasterX was already one of Creative's best gaming headsets, but if you're looking for even better performance, this one might be worth purchasing.

As the top of the Sound BlasterX line, the H7 is already a feature-packed gaming headset, especially for those who are looking to keep the price under $200. Now Creative has made that headset even better, unveiling the new Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition.

You will notice that this edition is new before you even put the headset on, as the look has been overhauled. The ear cup plates are now brushed metal, with the company logo emblazoned in a bold red color, and the rest of the headset using a gun-metal finish. Both the cable and the fabric inside of the ear cups are red, adding a sharp contrast.

More: The Sound BlasterX H5s are an affordable option for uncomfortable gamers

The H7 Tournament Edition features upgraded 50mm FullSpectrum drivers that Creative says are tuned for better clarity and sensitivity, making hearing your opponents movement easier than ever. The detachable microphone has also been redesigned for better voice pickup and noise cancellation, meaning your teammates will be able to hear you clearly, even in loud, busy surroundings.

The headset offers two sound modes: USB and analog. In USB mode, the headset uses X-Plus sound signature, which features specially tuned sound profiles for a variety of popular games, including Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2. These settings can be saved right to the headset, meaning you will be able to carry the settings with you to any computer.

USB mode also allows you to use the BlasterX Acoustic Engine software on your PC to customize your audio settings, tweaking the 7.1-channel sound for optimal immersion. Analog mode, on the other hand, is meant more for listening to music. Creative says that when used in analog mode, the headset offers a more dynamic sound signature, playing your favorite songs with a more natural, balanced sound.

More: Creative iRoar review

The Sound BlasterX H7 Tournament Edition will be available in February via the Creative website. The company has only listed the price for Europe so far, at 160 euros, though if the Sound BlasterX H5 Tournament Edition — already available — is anything to go by, the list price for the H7 Tournament Edition in the U.S. will likely be around $160.