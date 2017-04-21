‘Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition’ bundles all expansions together

Why it matters to you Players late to the Dark Souls III party will be able to pick up the game and all expansion content for only $50.

If you haven’t played through Dark Souls III yet, you’re missing out on one of the best action role-playing games ever made. Blending together the creative bosses, varied locations, and unique storytelling of the Souls series with the intense, quick combat of From Software’s PlayStation 4 game Bloodborne, it’s one game you don’t want to ignore — and now you can purchase the game along with all expansion content for a reduced price.

Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition includes the base Dark Souls III game along with both major expansion packs — Ashes of Ariandel, which came out late last year, and the recently released The Ringed City. Both expansions feature new boss fights, enemy types, and weapons to help you avoid death, though it’s almost inevitable at some point.

The Fire Fades Edition’s launch trailer shows off some of Dark Souls III‘s most memorable moments, including boss fights against Lothric, High Lord Wolnir, and the Old Demon King — who is the most unexpectedly difficult encounter we’ve dealt with in any of From Software’s games. But for a real challenge, you’ll have to take on the Nameless King, an enemy so powerful that he didn’t choose between a sword and a spear, and instead created a “swordspear.” Of course, after you’ve killed him, there really isn’t a worthwhile enemy to test the new weapon on anymore.

If you’re playing on Xbox One, you can actually experience the Dark Souls saga in its entirety. The original game on Xbox 360 is backward compatible with the console, and Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin is an enhanced and remastered version of the second game, which first released in 2014 for last-generation consoles and PC.

Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The main Dark Souls III game and its two expansions are also available for PC.