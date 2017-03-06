‘Dawn of War III’ to launch on April 27, pre-order bonuses now live

Why it matters to you Warhammer fans who don't mind pre-ordering can net themselves some unique skins if they put money down on the game before its April release.

For Warhammer 40,000 fans, Dawn of War III has been a long time coming. Six years after the last expansion for Dawn of War II, Relic is set to release the next game in the series on April 27 and for those who like to earn themselves a few extras for ordering before release, pre-order bonuses have now been revealed.

While it might be based 38,000 years in the future and a sequel to a near 15-year-old franchise, Dawn of War III is very much a game of the modern era. That’s why alongside its standard release, there are pre-order skins to be earned, a Limited Edition and a Collector’s Edition, all with extra bonuses and unlockables.

The standard edition of the game comes only with the game itself, but for anyone pre-ordering it before the official launch date, it will also come with the Masters of War skin pack, which Relic showed off in its latest trailer. You can pre-order the Standard Edition of Dawn of War III from various retailers for $60.

Those willing to spend just five dollars more can net themselves the Limited Edition of the game, which comes with a premium disc bookcase, including specialized art; a digital version of the game’s official soundtrack, and a specialized art card, made using lenticular techniques to give it depth and show off the game’s races.

For those with the deepest of pockets and the deepest desires concerning the warp, there is the Collector’s Edition. That comes with all of the bonuses of the Limited Edition, as well as a model of Gabriel Angelos’ iconic “Godsplitter Daemon Hammer” and three cloth faction banners mounted on wooden poles.

Dawn of War III will see three classic Warhammer races, the Orks, Eldar, and Space Marines, converge on a singular planet in search of the Spear of Khaine. It’s set to blend the gameplay of both previous Dawn of War games and has so far stood out for larger scale battles, a return to base building and the inclusion of massive units and heroes.

“We’re thrilled to tell fans that they don’t have to wait much longer to return to battle,” said Philippe Boulle, Game Director of Dawn of War III. “The whole team can’t wait to bring back Dawn of War, bigger and better than ever. April can’t come soon enough!”

Pre-order Dawn of War III on Amazon and other select retailers.