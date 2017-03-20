Frank West is infected and must eat survivors in ‘Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising’

Why it matters to you Dead Rising 4 is ramping up the goofiness even more with its Frank Rising DLC, which turns our hero into a zombie.

Spoilers for Dead Rising 4 below!

At the conclusion of Dead Rising 4, fan-favorite character and perennial wise-cracker Frank West was forced to sacrifice himself in order to save the town of Willamette — and the world — from total destruction at the hands of zombies. But just because West was bitten by the undead doesn’t mean he’s out of the game. In Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising, our hero rushes to find a cure while also taking some time to munch on the living.

Available as part of the $20 season pass or separately for $10, Frank Rising takes place shortly after the events of the main game’s campaign, with West on the verge of turning into a full-fledged zombie as he races to find a cure from “an unlikely resource.” His pseudo-zombie state gives him access to new special abilities and increased strength, but in place of food items scattered throughout Willamette, West will now have to eat survivors to keep himself alive.

If you’re looking for something even less serious, Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf might be a better choice. The game’s take on mini-golf mixes together “specialized golf clubs, costumes, and balls” with the zombie-killing gameplay the series is known for and it’s playable both in single-player and multiplayer modes. Like Frank Rising, Mini Golf will be available as part of the season pass and on its own for $10.

Dead Rising 4 was a bit of a misstep for Capcom, which acknowledged the game’s mixed reception during an investor Q&A last month. The publisher said that its “more approachable” nature may have been to blame for the reviews and slow sales.

Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising releases on April 4 for Xbox One and Windows 10, with a Steam release following on April 11. No final release date has been given for Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf, but it will be released on the same platforms.