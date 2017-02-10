Get ready, Guardians: Activision Blizzard confirms 2017 release for ‘Destiny 2’

Why it matters to you The initial 10-year Destiny release timeline has already been broken, but the 2017 release of Destiny 2 means we won't have to go a year without large-scale content.

The sequel to Destiny will release later this year, Activision Blizzard confirmed in its 2016 fourth-quarter earnings report. An official title was not revealed, but the prevailing assumption is that it will be called Destiny 2. We do know, however, that the sequel will receive post-launch content like its predecessor, as the brief mention of the sequel on page nine of the document identifies “follow-on content plans.”

Destiny 2 was first revealed in early 2016 just prior to last year’s Activision Blizzard earnings call, with an expected 2017 release. After the final Destiny expansion, Rise of Iron, launched in September 2016, many wondered when we would receive an update on the sequel’s progress. When the franchise came to fruition, Bungie announced that new content would arrive annually for ten years, with full installments being released every other year. Although large expansions have been released each year since Destiny launched, Destiny 2, by Bungie’s planned schedule, missed its 2016 mark. Some have even been skeptical of Destiny 2 releasing in 2017.

Now that we know that the sequel will in fact release in 2017, we’re just waiting on solid information. Destiny 2 rumors have been trickling in since 2014, including some that suggest that the experience will undergo a radical makeover. Until we hear specifics from Bungie, though, we don’t really know what to expect.

The franchise has only grown in popularity since its original release in 2014, largely thanks to its four expansions, making it one of the rare console games that keeps its player base engaged through multiple years. Expectations for the sequel, it’s safe to say, are high for players who have stuck with the game for two-plus years.

In 2017, Destiny 2 will seek to help Activision Blizzard captivate even more players after a record setting year for the company in 2016. According to the earnings report, Activision games, led by the Call of Duty franchise, were played by an average of 50 million users per month throughout 2016. Blizzard titles, with much thanks to Overwatch and the resurgence of World of Warcraft, reached an average of 36 million users per month. In all, users reportedly spent approximately 43 billion hours playing and spectating games under the Activision Blizzard umbrella in 2016, including titles from King, its mobile division.

We can add to that outrageous number when Destiny 2 releases later this year. It’s expected to be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and possibly PC, if the goal really is to “broaden the franchise’s global reach,” as the earnings report stated.