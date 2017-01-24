Why it matters to you A Criminal Past DLC looks like it will offer something distinctly different from the main Mankind Divided experience.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided‘s Adam Jensen is a master of stealth. If he doesn’t want to be seen, the chances are pretty high that he’ll be able to sneak by anyone and anything unnoticed. But what if he’s captured on purpose? In the game’s next expansion, A Criminal Past, Jensen is going undercover as a prisoner, and he’s joined by a familiar face.

Taking place before the events of Mankind Divided, A Criminal Past sees Jensen searching for an undercover agent who has “gone dark.” To do this, he has to enter a high-security prison — designed to hold augmented humans — and search for the agent himself.

The expansion will also see Jensen reunite with Delara Auzenne, a psychiatrist in the main Mankind Divided storyline who Jensen routinely speaks to regarding his emotional state following dangerous missions.

Several new characters will also be introduced, and the DLC will “provide players with more insight into the lore of the Deus Ex Universe,” according to the official announcement. It’s unclear if this refers only to Jensen’s games, or if the lore will connect Mankind Divided and Human Revolution more explicitly to the earlier installments.

A Criminal Past is Mankind Divided‘s second expansion, following September’s System Rift. System Rift was relatively well received, with critics praising the way it ties together Human Revolution and Mankind Divided. Its short length was criticized, however — you can finish it in as little as two hours.

Both expansions are available as part of the $30 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided season pass, which is included in the game’s Digital Deluxe Edition. The season pass also adds additional currency, weapon packs, chipsets, and customization items.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided — A Criminal Past becomes available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on February 23.