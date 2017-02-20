The next ‘Overwatch’ hero probably isn’t Doomfist, director reveals

Why it matters to you Terry Crews fans will have to wait a little longer to find out if he is voicing Overwatch's Doomfist.

Since Overwatch was first announced, Blizzard has dropped some major hints regarding the game’s presumed future character, Doomfist. He was originally mentioned more than two years ago, long before several of the already-released heroes were announced, and actor Terry Crews has recently made it his mission to voice the bruiser when he is added to the game. But while we assumed he would be the next Overwatch hero, Blizzard appears to have other plans.

Writing on the game’s official forums, director Jeff Kaplan told fans that they shouldn’t assume that Doomfist will be the game’s 24th character — “24 is not who you think it is,” Kaplan said.

Though it’s disappointing that we’ll have to wait to see just how Doomfist plays in Overwatch — and if Terry Crews was able to add his signature charm to the character — this isn’t entirely unprecedented. Prior to the announcement of Pharah’s mother Ana, hints and data-mined information suggested that the game’s first post-release character would be the hacker Sombra. Of course, she wasn’t introduced into the game for several more months, during which time Ana became a powerful defensive force.

So, if it isn’t Doomfist, who will be the next playable Overwatch character? Actor Alex Malaos, who stated on his résumé that he had recorded lines for the game in Greek, has flat-out denied that he will be portraying a hero, instead claiming that his lines will only be heard as background noise if Blizzard even decides to use them.

As Doomfist is more than likely a “tank” character, we’re betting that Blizzard is planning to introduce another “defense” hero first. Just how exactly that hero will be remains up in the air, though we’re hoping for another Omnic unit to keep Zenyatta company.