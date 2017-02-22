‘Dragon Quest Heroes II’ Explorer’s Edition offers arsenal of extra weapons

Why it matters to you Players who pre-order Dragon Quest Heroes II: Twin Kings and the Prophecy’s End will receive exclusive content that most likely won't be available at a later date.

Square Enix announced in December that Dragon Quest Heroes II: Twin Kings and the Prophecy’s End would come to the states in April, but that release window only accounted for the PS4 version at the time. Now, Square Enix has confirmed that the PC version will release simultaneously with its PS4 counterpart April 25.

Dragon Quest Heroes II will also receive a day one bonus dubbed the “Explorer’s Edition.” The limited version of the game will be available to those who pre-order from either the Square Enix Online Store or PlayStation Store. The main draw of getting in early on the action is to unlock 15 additional in-game weapons, some of which are modeled off of enemies in the game (including Slimes!). The Explorer’s Edition will also net you a few other neat goodies: reversible cover art and an adventure log.

PlayStation 4 users garner an exclusive console theme, a costume, and a “Healix the Hero” recipe that can be used in Dragon Quest Builders, the Minecraft-esque title that was released in October.

You can find out what Dragon Quest Heroes II is all about in the new overview trailer above. The game looks to play much like its predecessor, Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below, but with one major addition: online co-op. You can team up with up to three friends to vanquish swarms of enemies across the seven kingdoms.

The Dragon Quest Heroes franchise is developed by Omega Force, a division of Koei Tecmo, the makers of the Dynasty Warriors series. Omega Force has also given the Dynasty Warriors hack-and-slash treatment to The Legend of Zelda with Hyrule Warriors, and Fire Emblem; Fire Emblem Warriors is set to release later this year for Nintendo Switch.

Speaking of the Switch, Nintendo’s upcoming console will receive Dragon Quest Heroes I and II as a double pack at an unspecified date later this year.

For now, PS4 and PC players can pick up Dragon Quest Heroes II on April 25.