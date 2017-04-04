Long-term EA Access subscribers get free 2TB hard drives as a thank you

Why it matters to you Longtime EA Access members might have something to get excited about arriving in the mail.

To say thanks for those who have helped make EA Access what it is, Electronic Arts is now sending out 2TB external hard drives to long-term subscribers, free of charge. Users have been receiving the totally unannounced EA care package and reporting it on social media.

“Thanks for being an EA Access member from the start — there’s no one we’d rather have spent all those weekendlong and all-night gaming marathons with than you,” reads the note included with the care pack. “We figured with the 40+ games in the Vault, you could use some extra hard drive space, plus a little extra something to get your whole crew on board.”

The package contains the 2TB version of Seagate’s Game Drive for Xbox, along with the note and three one-month EA Access membership codes. In total, that’s a $100-plus pack going out free of charge.

It even showed up on the doorsteps of big names in the gaming industry, like Microsoft’s head of Xbox, Phil Spencer.

Great to see @EAAccess recognizing the fans who have supported them from the start. Proud to have EA Access on XB1 #PlayMore @EA pic.twitter.com/tVVMC0HknZ — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) April 3, 2017

That is rather fitting, as it was on the Xbox One that Ea Access first debuted back in 2014, only appearing on PC as Origin Access in January 2016 (thanks Gamespot). Many more typical EA Access members have received the freebies too though, so if you’ve been a longtime subscriber yourself and haven’t received anything yet, keep your fingers crossed.

For the uninitiated, EA Access is a subscription service which gives gamers access to a number of titles as part of the EA “Vault.” They can download and play them in an unlimited capacity, so there are no limits on the number of games played or how long they are played for.

The platform also occasionally hosts Early Access releases like the Mass Effect: Andromeda free-play period launched earlier this year.