Here’s every PC game with Tobii eye tracking support

Virtual reality offers a unique way to experience video games, transporting players to different worlds and continuing to blur the line between gaming and reality. The technology isn’t for everyone, however. Traditional displays still deliver fantastic gaming experiences, and with the addition of Tobii’s Eye Tracker, games can feel just as lifelike without the need to wear a bulky headset.

By setting up a Tobii Eye Tracker for use with your PC, you can control certain aspects of your favorite games — and occasionally entire games — with nothing more than your gaze. This can create stronger emotional bonds between you and the in-game characters, streamline clunky control schemes, and breathe new life into older games.

A few features of the Tobii Eye Tracker are common across several supported games. Aiming or controlling the camera with your eyes, often called “Aim at gaze,” is seen on a number of third-person and first-person shooters, as is “Extended View,” which pans out the camera when your eyes hit the edge of the screen. A third feature, “Clean UI,” hides the majority of on-screen information until you stare at a particular piece, such as a health bar or map. Below, we’ve created a table listing all the games that use Tobii technology, as well as the features you can expect to use in them.