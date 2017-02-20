Here’s every PC game with Tobii eye tracking support

Virtual reality offers a unique way to experience video games, transporting players to different worlds and continuing to blur the line between gaming and reality. The technology isn’t for everyone, however. Traditional displays still deliver fantastic gaming experiences, and with the addition of Tobii’s Eye Tracker, games can feel just as lifelike without the need to wear a bulky headset.
By setting up a Tobii Eye Tracker for use with your PC, you can control certain aspects of your favorite games — and occasionally entire games — with nothing more than your gaze. This can create stronger emotional bonds between you and the in-game characters, streamline clunky control schemes, and breathe new life into older games.
A few features of the Tobii Eye Tracker are common across several supported games. Aiming or controlling the camera with your eyes, often called “Aim at gaze,” is seen on a number of third-person and first-person shooters, as is “Extended View,” which pans out the camera when your eyes hit the edge of the screen. A third feature, “Clean UI,” hides the majority of on-screen information until you stare at a particular piece, such as a health bar or map. Below, we’ve created a table listing all the games that use Tobii technology, as well as the features you can expect to use in them.
|Game
|Aim with eyes
|“Extended View”
|“Clean UI”
|Special Features
|Amphora
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Affect environment with a glance. Light effects “highlight your focal point.”
|Arma 2
|No
|Yes
|No
|Head posing.
|Arma 2: Operation Arrowhead
|No
|Yes
|No
|Head posing.
|Arma 3
|No
|Yes
|No
|Head posing.
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|No
|No
|No
|Direct movement with eyes, pause by looking away.
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Character adapts to light based on your gaze.
|Battle of Sol
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Beatshot
|Yes
|No
|No
|Not only “aim at gaze,” but “fire at gaze.”
|Blind Love
|No
|No
|No
|Control character with gaze.
|Coffin Dodgers
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|DayZ
|No
|Yes
|No
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Interact, use abilities, and enter cover at gaze. Open inventory at gaze.
|Dogos
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Dying Light: The Following — Enhanced Edition
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Zombies become aware when looking at them. Interact and sprint at gaze.
|Elite: Dangerous
|Yes
|No
|No
|Euro Truck Simulator 2
|Yes
|No
|No
|Eye Tracked Paintings
|No
|No
|No
|“Events” trigger in peripheral vision.
|Eyeron Defender
|Yes
|No
|No
|Farming Simulator 15
|Yes
|No
|No
|Farming Simulator 17
|Yes
|No
|No
|Fast Sight
|No
|No
|No
|Interact with environment using eyes.
|Glimpse of Fear
|Yes
|No
|No
|Interact with environment using eyes.
|Grab Your Eyes
|No
|No
|No
|Mini-game collection. All controlled with eyes.
|Iron Front Liberation 1944
|No
|No
|No
|Knee Deep
|No
|No
|No
|Select objects with eyes. “Big Brother” eyeball tracks your gaze.
|Master of Orion
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Faster gamepad navigation.
|Mechrunner
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Microsoft Flight Simulator X
|Yes
|No
|No
|Pavilion
|No
|Yes
|No
|Interact with objects using eyes.
|Pollen
|No
|Yes
|No
|Eyes affect environment.
|Prepar3d
|Yes
|No
|No
|Project Root
|Yes
|No
|No
|Reflections
|No
|Yes
|No
|Interact with objects using eyes. Gaze triggers response from characters. “Dynamic depth of field.”
|Rise of the Tomb Raider
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Head posing. Highlight and throw with gaze.
|Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
|Yes
|No
|No
|Interact with UI and characters, center, and place marker with eyes.
|Shelter 2
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Cubs respond to eye contact. Direct movement with eyes.
|Son of Nor
|Yes
|No
|No
|Transform environment using eyes.
|Spectrophobia
|Yes
|No
|No
|Symbols react to your gaze.
|Steep
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Take on Helicopters
|Yes
|No
|No
|The Hunter
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|The Hunter: Primal
|No
|Yes
|No
|The Hunter: Call of the Wild
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|The Solus Project
|No
|No
|No
|Interact with environment using eyes. “Dynamic depth of field.” “Sixth sense” ability.
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Open communications wheel with eyes. Pause by looking away.
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Use grenades, enter cover, and tag enemies with eyes. Mark spot on map with eyes.
|Volcanic Fields 2
|Yes
|No
|No
|Watch Dogs 2
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Enter cover and hack with eyes.