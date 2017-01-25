EVO 2017’s Make-a-Wish fundraiser to decide final game on tourney schedule

Why it matters to you One of the biggest fighting game tournaments around is using the contentious issue of which games deserve a spot to raise money for a good cause.

On Tuesday night, the organizers of the EVO fighting game tournament revealed the list of games that will be featured at this year’s iteration of the event. Eight games are already locked in, while a ninth is set to be decided by the fans over the next two weeks.

EVO officials have put together a shortlist of nine games that are in contention for the final spot, according to a report from Event Hubs. To make their pick, fans simply have to make a donation on behalf of their preferred game, with the title that accumulates the most money being added to the schedule. All proceeds will be donated to Make-a-Wish International.

The list of games already scheduled to be contested at EVO 2017 is comprised of Street Fighter V, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Injustice 2, Tekken 7, King of Fighters XIV, BlazBlue: Central Fiction, and Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2.

More: Watch Iron Man fight Mega Man in new Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite trailer

The games vying for that coveted ninth spot are Mortal Kombat XL, Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, Skullgirls, Pokken Tournament, Killer Instinct, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, ARMS, Windjammers, and Nidhogg. The donation drive only got underway a matter of hours ago, but there’s already some fierce competition for the top spot.

Pokken Tournament has taken an early lead as of the time of writing, but obviously there’s a long way to go before it’s named the winner. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is hot on its heels, no doubt being one of the favorites to come out on top thanks to its recent rerelease, and the prospect of a full-fledged sequel later on this year.

It’s particularly interesting to see ARMS given the opportunity to clinch a spot at the event, given that the game was only recently unveiled as part of Nintendo’s prerelease publicity campaign for the Nintendo switch. The title expected to release this spring, so players will at least have a few months to sharpen their skills in it does manage to beat out its competition in the fundraiser.

The vote for the ninth spot is set to run until February 8 — players can cast their vote by making a donation to one of the campaign pages labelled “EVO 2017 Player Vote” on Generosity. EVO 2017 is set to take place in Las Vegas between July 14 and July 16.