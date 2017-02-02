‘Fallout 4’ concept art prints are now officially available

Why it matters to you Gamers looking at home decor options may be interested in these official, Fallout 4 concept art prints, provided with signed certificates by Bethesda artists themselves.

Whether you consider video games art or not, pictures drawn and painted to help conceptualize them certainly are. If you’re a big fan of Fallout 4, you may want to consider grabbing one of Cook and Becker’s print designs, which showcase the beauty of the nuclear-blasted world you inhabit in that universe. From pin-up girls to desolate buildings, to power-armor, these prints have it all.

Cook and Becker is an art dealer that plays host to a vast swathe of video-game-related content. From concept art to digital creations that came after a game’s completion, it has art inspired by Mirror’s Edge, Street Fighter IV, Dark Souls, Mass Effect, Witcher 3 and many more.

The Fallout 4 range though is relatively new, bringing to bear some of the artwork surrounding Bethesda’s most recently lauded gaming experience.

Included in its collection of Bethesda Game Studio art are concept drawings of Diamond City, the Downtown Financial District, the Marshes and Power Tower Farm to name but a few – all of which should be familiar to a dedicated Fallout 4 player.

If you’re more interested in classic pin-up designs, there are a couple of Nuka Cola ads which acted as concept art for some of the in-game ads that were seen throughout the wastelands.

Whichever print you like though, each comes hand-numbered with a certificate of authenticity signed by a member of the Bethesda Game Studio’s senior concept art team (as per Eurogamer).

There are a limited number of each print — hence the numbering — so you’ll want to get in there fast if you want a specific piece. They aren’t cheap though, with prices ranging from $85 for some prints, up to $150 for others. And that’s just for the unframed canvas. If you want it on metal, or finished with a black wooden frame with acrylic glass, you could spend upwards of $400.

Some, like the Diamond City artwork, are rather significant, as they were drawn by Bethesda senior concept artist Adam Adamowicz, who sadly passed away in 2012. He was the only concept artist who worked on Fallout 3 and his art was a major influence on the look and feel of Fallout 4.