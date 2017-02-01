‘Final Fantasy XV’ director wants to bring game to PC with mod support

Why it matters to you Final Fantasy XV is currently only on PS4 and Xbox One, leaving PC gamers behind. But that could soon change.

PC gamers may eventually be able to drive around the massive and sprawling world of Eos.

Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata confirmed in an interview with Weekly Famitsu, as translated by Gematsu, that he would like to port the game over to PC to see what it would be like when running on high-end hardware.

More: Final Fantasy XV Review

“I’d like to release the game on PC as a technical attempt. I want to show PC users Final Fantasy XV running on high-end machines, and we personally would like to see it, too,” said Tabata. He went a step further and expressed his desire to see how the PC community could customize the game. “I would like to try developing on PC to pursue a unique way of playing with PC-exclusive features like making your own quests and enjoying the world using things like mods,” said Tabata.

Final Fantasy XV is currently only out on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While both consoles are powerful, there are certain technical limitations that aren’t found on high-end PC’s. It’s quite possible that Tabata has warmed to making a PC port after seeing such strong digital sales on PS4 and Xbox One. “Based on the company’s average, there has been a whole lot of sales of the digital version. We’ve seen good numbers not only in Japan, but also in North America and Europe, so we’re happy about it,” said Tabata.

Last year, it was confirmed that DLC would be coming to really bring gamers into the world of Final Fantasy XV via PlayStation VR. Unfortunately, Tabata is unsure as to when it will be released. “Development is progressing, but we haven’t progressed to the point where we can say specifically when it will be released,” said Tabata.