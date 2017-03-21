‘Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia’ gets an adorable limited edition

Why it matters to you The Fire Emblem Echoes limited edition will give you a reason to keep your 3DS out of storage.

The Nintendo Switch might be taking up the majority of your time as of late, but don’t put away your old 3DS just yet. Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia arrives this May, and the game’s limited edition is too adorable to pass up.

Launching alongside the standard version of the game on May 19, the Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia limited edition comes packed with a hardcover artbook, soundtrack CD, and, most importantly, a cute pixel-art pin set featuring the characters Alm, Celica, and Marth — Marth has been seen in several past Fire Emblem games, including the original that was remade for the Nintendo DS as Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon.

The package also comes with reversible cover art meant to replicate the look of the game Fire Emblem Gaiden, which features the same story, characters, and basic gameplay mechanics of Shadows of Valentia.

Shadows of Valentia‘s structure bears some resemblance to the Game Boy Advance title Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones, as protagonists Alm and Celica control two separate armies and take part in “different quests.” The game introduces real-time, 3D movement in some areas alongside the turn-based strategy gameplay for which the series is known, and it also includes an “illusory hero” system — using up a bit of the heroes’ health, players can summon temporary allies to help them in tough encounters. Every single Amiibo Nintendo has released thus far can be used to summon additional friendly monsters, and the Fire Emblem Amiibo like Ike, Roy, and Robin can be used in-game as additional illusory heroes.

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia is just one of several Fire Emblem games that Nintendo is releasing within the next year. Fire Emblem Warriors will bring the series into the action genre on Switch and 3DS, and a Switch-exclusive traditional Fire Emblem game is also releasing in 2018.

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia will hit 3DS for $40 on May 19, with the limited edition retailing for $60.