Five franchises we still want to see on Nintendo Switch

Star Fox

The Star Fox franchise is currently on thin ice. Nintendo has shown an uncanny ability to mismanage the interstellar flying series over the last decade, from the gloomy slog of a game that was Star Fox Command on Nintendo DS, to Star Fox Zero, which used of the Wii U’s GamePad in all the wrong ways.

However, the Switch’s capacity for a more traditional control scheme, particularly if players have the system in its “docked” configuration and use the included Joy-Con Grip, makes it a better fit for Fox and his friends than Nintendo’s last few platforms. If the game releases in the relatively near-future, the developers would also be able to create a true narrative sequel to previous games like Star Fox Adventures and Star Fox Assault instead of simply repeating the story we’ve effectively seen three times in Star Fox, Star Fox 64, and Star Fox Zero. Nintendo wouldn’t have to abandon Zero‘s asymmetric cooperative play, either, as an extra player using a single Joy-Con controller could serve as a second gunner inside the Arwing.