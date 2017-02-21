‘For Honor’ Beginner’s Guide: Best practices for becoming a melee master

Ubsioft’s For Honor is one of the more interesting experiments to come out this year. The medieval melee simulator can probably best be described as a 3D fighting game that borrows from the formula of popular first-person-shooters. For Honor, as you may have heard, features an innovative combat system called “The Art of Battle,” and with that comes a set of new skills to master. It’s not always the easiest game to get into, however, as its pacing is more methodical than your typical hack-and-slash title. There’s a learning curve for the rock-paper-scissors-style combat that extends all the way down to the game’s seemingly obtuse controls. Once the mechanics start to click, however, it can be immensely satisfying.

Perhaps you participated in one of the betas and you’ve already stepped online to join the Faction War, or maybe you just completed the introductory tutorial and don’t know what to do next to square your footing. Either way, these steps and tips should help you master the game’s elaborate combat system.

Getting your bearings

For Honor is a multiplayer-centric game, and while it definitely helps to test your skills against human opponents, we suggest slowing down a bit and exploring the other parts of the package first. If you jump straight into live battle after the first tutorial, it may be harder to pick up the skills that you need to succeed at first.

Campaign

The single player campaign introduces the three factions — Knights, Vikings, and Samurai — across 18 missions. You will get the chance to play as multiple classes within each faction to get a broad sense of each character’s strengths and weaknesses. While the story is relatively banal, it does an excellent job introducing moves in easily digestible portions. Breaking down the game’s nuanced combat one piece at a time is far more manageable than diving head first into multiplayer warfare.

How to Play

If you absolutely don’t want to get through the campaign, the “How to Play” section of the menu has practice and advanced practice modes. Here, you’ll learn the moves introduced in the campaign, but you won’t get the same feeling of incrementally adding to your skill repertoire. Regardless, it’s still better than jumping in without the proper knowledge.