9 tips and tricks to come out victorious in ‘For Honor’ duels

“Duels” is perhaps the most enthralling game mode in Ubisoft’s medieval brawling simulator, For Honor. It exclusively shows off the game’s innovative combat system — aka, “The Art of Battle” — and gives players the opportunity to really test their prowess without the risk of getting ganged-up on. Let’s say you already know how the game’s rock-paper-scissors combat works, but you’re struggling to win matches on a consistent basis. These nine dueling tips will help keep you on your feet for the long haul.

Choosing a Hero

Unlike the other multiplayer variants — Deathmatch, Dominion, and Brawl — you should always pick a hero that you know well. It’s just you versus your opponent in a battle to the death, and the last thing you want is to be fumbling along with a hero you are less than familiar with. That being said, if you’re adept with Warden, you should be fine switching to Raider or Kensei, as all three are in the Vanguard class. This logic applies to the respective Heavy, Assassin, and Hybrid classes as well.

Let your opponent make the first move

When the first round begins, you may feel the urge to rush toward your opponent and lunge for the first blow, but we suggest maintaining your distance. Let your opponent take the first shot, at least in the first round. This allows you can get a sense of their go-to tendencies. The ability to predict your opponent’s moves is a great trait to possess — one that you will likely develop over time — but it’s helpful to get an immediate feel for who you’re up against. After all, you can lose two rounds and still come away victorious. Don’t show your hand to early, as patience is often rewarded with those gruesome, end-of-round executions.

Stand your Ground

For Honor is all about your battle stance. Ideally, the majority of each duel should be spent in guard mode, fielding off enemy attacks and delivering ones of your own when you have an opening. When you’re in the thick of a testing duel and your health is in the red, you may be tempted to start flailing away to make up for being behind. In most cases, this would be the wrong decision, though. Stick to the framework as it was designed. Even when things look dire, hold that sword right, left, or above your head, and keep calm.