Ubisoft apologizes for ‘For Honor’ server outage with in-game rewards

Over the weekend, an online server issue brought down Ubisoft’s Uplay platform, preventing players from signing into multiplayer games like Rainbow Six Siege and the recently released For Honor. Though the issue was rectified fairly quickly, Ubisoft has announced a substantial in-game reward to make it up to disappointed fans.

All you have to have done to qualify for For Honor‘s in-game reward is play the game at any point between February 13 and February 26. Upon logging in between March 3 and March 5, you’ll find that your account has been granted “Champion Status.”

Champion Status provides players with an experience boost, exclusive emblems and icons, additional “salvage” for dismantling gear, and more loot than they would otherwise receive. This status effect appears to only be usable from March 3 to March 5, so make sure you carve out a little time away from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to check it out.

So, how much real-world money does three days of Champion Status translate to? Only about $2, as it turns out. Three days will usually cost players about 2000 steel, and a pack of 5000 steel can be purchased through the For Honor store for $5.

“In addition to the compensation, this same weekend there will also be a special community ‘order’ that will grant participants double the amount of steel that they usually get, so make sure to join us on the battlefield,” said Ubisoft community developer Emile Gauthier.

For Honor has come under considerable criticism since its launch for choosing to utilize a peer-to-peer matchmaking system instead of dedicated servers. This has resulted in greater lag and dropped connections that have had a negative impact on the game’s core melee combat, which is a whole lot of fun when it’s working properly.

For Honor is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC right now.