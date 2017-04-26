‘Forza Horizon 3’ is getting the Hot Wheels treatment in its new expansion

Why it matters to you There have been Hot Wheels games before but Forza Horizon 3 offers the best chance to deliver Hot Wheels-style fun in a game.

Microsoft has announced that the next Forza Horizon 3 expansion will feature a very well known commodity — Hot Wheels. Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels will let kids (and kids at heart) zip around Hot Wheels-designed tracks on May 9.

The expansion will take players to a brand new location in the game, a series of six islands off the coast of Australia. Since we are talking about Hot Wheels here, the new tracks will be filled with loops, corkscrews, half-pipes, boost pads, and even mechanical dinosaurs to offer a myriad of possibilities for breath-defying stunts. The islands will be linked together by a “network of Hot Wheels tracks” suspended far up in the air.

Together, the islands form a new campaign that will lead up to the “ultimate stunt-driving test” called the Hot Wheels Goliath circuit, a large, sprawling finale. The tracks will be playable in the online multiplayer mode as traditional races, as well as in “Playground Arena,” a skills-based contest that appears to test your stunt prowess.

A fair amount of the fun of Hot Wheels is experimenting with track pieces to create elaborate stunts. Thankfully, the expansion will include Stunt Swap, which will allow you to modify certain sections of tracks to your liking. You and your racing buddies can then try out each other’s creations.

10 new cars will come with the expansion, including four Hot Wheels specific vehicles and a new Barn Find:

1969 Hot Wheels Twin Mill

2011 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker

2012 Hot Wheels Rip Rod

2005 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang

2016 Jeep Trailcat

2016 Zenvo ST1

2007 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT38

2010 Pagani Zonda R

1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49

The Hot Wheels expansion is the second expansion after December’s Blizzard Mountain. The new expansion is included in the $35 expansion pass, or it can be purchased separately for $20. As Forza Horizon 3 is part of the Play Anywhere program, you can play the Hot Wheels DLC on both PC and Xbox One starting May 9.