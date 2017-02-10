‘FTL’ creators deliver strategic bug-squashing action with ‘Into the Breach’

Why it matters to you FTL maintains a significant fanbase, and its strategy-oriented follow-up promises to scratch a similar itch for dedicated PC gamers.

The creators of the hit spacefaring, roguelike FTL: Faster Than Light revealed that a strategy-oriented follow-up that blends elements from Fire Emblem, Earth Defense Force, and Starship Troopers is in the works for PC platforms.

Into the Breach takes place amid a post-apocalyptic wasteland that has been ravaged by giant alien insects, and players must strategically organize their military assets in order to defend what remains of humanity.

Preliminary gameplay footage for Into the Breach reveals that the game adopts an isometric perspective, and features turn-based strategic gameplay in the vein of Nintendo’s Fire Emblem series. Players take control of an arsenal of military weaponry, vehicles, and mechs as they attempt to stop alien creatures from destroying nearby structures and resources, and each individual unit boasts its own set of strengths and weaknesses.

In a unique twist, starting a new game of Into the Breach represents a singular attempt to “save the world” that can end in success or failure, and players will encounter randomly generated challenges during each gameplay session.

“The remnants of human civilization are threatened by gigantic creatures breeding beneath the earth,” Subset Games explains. “You must control powerful mechs from the future to hold off this alien threat. Each attempt to save the world presents a new randomly generated challenge in this turn-based strategy game.”

Into the Breach also marks the return of FTL composer Ben Prunty, who will craft an original soundtrack alongside sound designers PowerUp Audio. Subset Games also revealed that Wasteland 2 and Fallout: New Vegas writer Chris Avellone “is lending his writing talents and world-building skills to the team as well.”

A release date for Into the Breach is not yet known. The game is currently set for release across Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs, though its creators warn that a simultaneous launch across all targeted platforms is unlikely.