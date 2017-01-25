‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ opens enlistment for February beta

Why it matters to you Bolivia is a big place, and dedicated players will want to explore every inch of its simulated landscape before Wildlands opens up to public competition at launch.

Ghost Recon series fans can now apply for closed beta access to Ubisoft’s upcoming shooter Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, and selected players will be able to explore its massive open world starting in February.

Beta sessions are available for players on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms, and pre-loading for beta content will be an option starting on February 1.

More: Watch trailer for the live-action promo prequel to ‘Ghost Recon: Wildlands’

Ghost Recon Wildlands shifts Ubisoft’s long-running tactical shooter series to an open-world setting, and challenges players to take down drug cartels with help from co-op squadmates. Wildlands takes place in a simulated Bolivia, and players can expect to deal with tactical challenges associated with its rocky terrain and varied environments.

Wildlands‘ online co-op component lets up to four players team up to scour the game’s massive environments for equipment, resources, and new storyline missions. Solo players are teamed up with three AI squadmates who assist in team-based gameplay mechanics throughout.

More: Bolivian rebels can help take down the cartel in ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’

Ubisoft’s slated beta content for Wildlands focuses on the province of Itacua, where players must take on the Santa Blanca drug cartel during a series of infiltration missions. Beta participants will be given the chance to test drive many of the game’s new vehicles, and four-player co-op is available across all featured gameplay modes.

The upcoming Wildlands beta will follow up on Ubisoft’s previously announced For Honor beta session, which kicks off this week. Starting on January 26, For Honor beta participants can take on combat roles as Vikings, Samurai, and Knights throughout a series of historic battles. Ubisoft will wrap up For Honor‘s public testing phase prior to the launch of its Wildlands beta in February.

An initial round of beta testing for Ghost Recon Wildlands will be held from February 3 through February 6. Wildlands launches for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on March 7.