Take down a drug cartel in this month’s ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ open beta

Why it matters to you Prospective players will be able to try out Ghost Recon Wildlands in its open beta before deciding to purchase the full game.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands‘ release date is quickly approaching, ending a five-year gap since Ghost Recon Future Soldier launched on last-generation consoles. But Wildlands‘ setting and open world make it a very different beast, so you might want to try the game out prior to making a purchase. Thanks to the game’s open beta period this month, you’ll be able to do just that.

Starting on February 23 and running until February 27, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players will be able to participate in the Ghost Recon Wildlands open beta, with preloading available on February 21.

The open beta contains all of the content seen in the recently closed beta, including the Itacua province and a selection of missions dealing with the game’s main opposing faction, the Santa Blanca cartel. In addition, the open beta will also grant access to a new province, Montuyoc.

“Set in the Bolivian Altiplano region, this province contains heavily defended strongholds where the Santa Blanca trains some of its toughest soldiers,” said Ubisoft in the official announcement.

Unlike the tree-riddled Itacua, Montuyoc features very little vegetation and a selection of lakes. This will make it more of a challenge to carry out stealth missions during the daytime — with the cover of night and some rain, anything is possible, however.

Ubisoft is also including a little “thank you” present in the full Ghost Recon Wildlands beta. As long as you tried out either the open or closed beta and have played the full version of the game on the same Ubisoft account, you’ll find three extra “Unidad Conspiracy” missions to complete.

Just like in the full game, the Ghost Recon Wildlands beta supports cooperative play, and this might be the best way to play the game from start to finish. During our time with it thus far, we found that the game was at its finest when friends were playing together, as the added communication can make navigating through hostile areas much easier.

Ghost Recon Wildlands is out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 7.