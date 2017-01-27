Enrolled in ‘Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ beta? Make sure you meet hardware specs

Why it matters to you Nobody wants a teammate that lags behind, so make sure your PC can handle Ghost Recon: Wildlands before diving into co-op play.

Ubisoft has outlined its minimum recommended PC specs for its upcoming open-world shooter Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands, revealing that beta participants will need at least an Intel Core i5-2400S 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-4320 4 GHz processor or equivalent in order to explore the simulated Bolivian wilderness with friends.

According to Ubisoft, Ghost Recon Wildlands beta players will also need at least 6 GB of system RAM, along with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX660 or AMD R9 270X graphics card that supports Shader Model 5.0 or better.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands returns Ubisoft’s long-running shooter series to a modern-day setting, dropping players into the untamed wilderness of Bolivia in order to take down its controlling drug cartels. Solo players can experience the majority of Ghost Recon: Wildlands‘ content on their own, though the game also supports co-op gameplay for online squadrons of up to four soldiers each.

Players will want to make sure that their squad mates can handle the game’s fairly demanding hardware requirements, and while the experience will be playable on many lower-end machines, an upgrade might be necessary to get the most from the experience.

Ubisoft’s recommended system requirements for Ghost Recon: Wildlands demand at least 8 GB of system RAM and an Intel Core i7- 3770 (3.5 GHz) or AMD FX-8350 (4 GHz) processor or equivalent to achieve a consistent framerate at high resolutions with maximum detail. The publisher also recommends a video card with 4GB of VRAM, such as the NVIDIA GeForce GTX970/GTX 1060 or AMD’s R9 390/RX480.

All Wildlands players will need at least 50 GB of free hard drive space in order to install all beta content. Currently, there’s no word as to how much hard drive space the final version will require at launch.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands debuts on March 7 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PCs. A closed beta will kick off across all platforms on February 3, and Ubisoft is currently accepting applications.