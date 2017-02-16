Ubisoft serves up the PC system requirements for upcoming ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’

Why it matters to you If you plan on playing 'Ghost Recon Wildlands' on a Windows PC, you'll be thrilled to learn that Ubisoft has released the requirements.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is set to arrive March 7 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. To get PC gamers ready for the upcoming open-world tactical shooter, Ubisoft finally released the minimum and recommended hardware requirements. In a nutshell, fans wanting to run the game at 1,920 x 1,080 using the “high” settings are recommended to use Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 card or equivalent.

Here’s what PC gamers will need:

Minimum Recommended Target settings: 720p, Low preset 1080p, High preset Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit) Windows 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5GHz

AMD FX-4320 @ 4.0GHz Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5GHz

AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0GHz Graphics card (Nvidia): GTX 660

GTX 750 Ti

GTX 950

GTX 1050 GTX 970

GTX 1060 Graphics card (AMD): HD 7870

R9 270X

R9 370X

RX 460 R9 290X

R9 390

RX 480 Graphics memory: 2GB 4GB System memory: 6GB 8GB Storage: Unknown Unknown

Ubisoft also notes specific controllers the game will officially support at launch. These include the following:

Xbox 360

Xbox One (Original/Elite)

PlayStation 4 (Original/Pro)

Steam Controller

Other controllers outside these four options will not be officially supported, and may require third-party software to make them compatible with the game. Some examples include the OUYA controller, the Logitech Chillstream, and third-party Xbox-compatible controllers from Rock Candy, PowerA, Razer, and so on.

PC gamers who prepurchase Ghost Recon Wildlands (Steam) will receive a bonus mission, allowing them to explore Bolivia’s high mountains to “break the alliance between Santa Blanca and the Peruvian Cartels.” There will also be Deluxe ($70) and Gold ($100) editions at launch packing three emblems, character customization items, an XP booster, the Huntsman motorbike, and more. The Gold edition adds the season pass to the Deluxe version’s basket of goodies.

More: Live-action prequel to ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ hits Amazon Prime this month

The PC hardware requirements for Ghost Recon Wildlands arrived after Ubisoft announced the launch date of the open beta for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Preloading will begin on February 21, followed by the open beta session that starts February 23. This “demo” will expand on what Ubisoft offered in the closed beta by inserting an additional province to explore called Montuyoc. The open beta will conclude on February 27.

“As a special bonus, if you participated in the closed beta or the open beta — and start up the retail version of Ghost Recon Wildlands before March 31 on the same Ubisoft account — you’ll also gain access to the special Unidad Conspiracy reward,” the company said.

Ghost Recon Wildlands will be the first massive, open-world military shooter under the Tom Clancy brand. Gamers can explore its world solo or with three other friends in co-op mode to take down the Santa Blanca cartel before it becomes a major underworld power.