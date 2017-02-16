Ubisoft serves up the PC system requirements for upcoming ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’

If you plan on playing 'Ghost Recon Wildlands' on a Windows PC, you'll be thrilled to learn that Ubisoft has released the requirements.
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is set to arrive March 7 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. To get PC gamers ready for the upcoming open-world tactical shooter, Ubisoft finally released the minimum and recommended hardware requirements. In a nutshell, fans wanting to run the game at 1,920 x 1,080 using the “high” settings are recommended to use Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 card or equivalent.
Here’s what PC gamers will need:
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Target settings:
|720p, Low preset
|1080p, High preset
|Operating system:
|Windows 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit)
|Windows 7 SP1 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit)
|Processor:
|Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5GHz
AMD FX-4320 @ 4.0GHz
|Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5GHz
AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0GHz
|Graphics card (Nvidia):
|GTX 660
GTX 750 Ti
GTX 950
GTX 1050
|GTX 970
GTX 1060
|Graphics card (AMD):
|HD 7870
R9 270X
R9 370X
RX 460
|R9 290X
R9 390
RX 480
|Graphics memory:
|2GB
|4GB
|System memory:
|6GB
|8GB
|Storage:
|Unknown
|Unknown
Ubisoft also notes specific controllers the game will officially support at launch. These include the following:
- Xbox 360
- Xbox One (Original/Elite)
- PlayStation 4 (Original/Pro)
- Steam Controller
Other controllers outside these four options will not be officially supported, and may require third-party software to make them compatible with the game. Some examples include the OUYA controller, the Logitech Chillstream, and third-party Xbox-compatible controllers from Rock Candy, PowerA, Razer, and so on.
PC gamers who prepurchase Ghost Recon Wildlands (Steam) will receive a bonus mission, allowing them to explore Bolivia’s high mountains to “break the alliance between Santa Blanca and the Peruvian Cartels.” There will also be Deluxe ($70) and Gold ($100) editions at launch packing three emblems, character customization items, an XP booster, the Huntsman motorbike, and more. The Gold edition adds the season pass to the Deluxe version’s basket of goodies.
More: Live-action prequel to ‘Ghost Recon Wildlands’ hits Amazon Prime this month
The PC hardware requirements for Ghost Recon Wildlands arrived after Ubisoft announced the launch date of the open beta for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Preloading will begin on February 21, followed by the open beta session that starts February 23. This “demo” will expand on what Ubisoft offered in the closed beta by inserting an additional province to explore called Montuyoc. The open beta will conclude on February 27.
“As a special bonus, if you participated in the closed beta or the open beta — and start up the retail version of Ghost Recon Wildlands before March 31 on the same Ubisoft account — you’ll also gain access to the special Unidad Conspiracy reward,” the company said.
Ghost Recon Wildlands will be the first massive, open-world military shooter under the Tom Clancy brand. Gamers can explore its world solo or with three other friends in co-op mode to take down the Santa Blanca cartel before it becomes a major underworld power.