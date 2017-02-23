So long, Irrational Games — Ghost Story emerges with a new project in the works

Why it matters to you Ghost Story's small team is made up some of the gaming industry's most innovative developers. Imagine what they can do with more focus.

Back in February 2014, about a year after the release of BioShock Infinite, development studio Irrational Games went through some big changes. Co-founder Ken Levine reduced the studio to all but a few team members to start a new endeavor.

Now, almost three years later, Irrational Games has adopted a new name with a new concept of storytelling. Now called Ghost Story, the small studio was founded by 12 former Irrational Games developers. According to its website, its mission is “to create immersive, story-driven games for people who love games that ask something of them.”

Fans of Irrational Games’ previous work have a lot to look forward to from Ghost Story. The core members that made BioShock as innovative as it was are here to continue their craft. However, don’t expect their next game to be the same. “While we believe our new games will have strong appeal to fans of BioShock, our new focus allows us to craft experiences where the gameplay is as challenging as the stories,” they said in the announcement.

Beyond that, little else is revealed about Ghost Story’s future games. On the website, there are a few quotes from various Ghost Story employees. One employee, technical lead Jeremy Carson, even mentions his excitement to be working on a new IP.

Another developer, senior animator Seth Kendall, had a little bit more to say on the studio and its upcoming game. “Real focus on making core games for core gamers,” he said. “Emphasis on making games with inspiring and intriguing story and characters, with a high-quality bar for execution. Deep interest in finding innovative solutions to problems that have plagued game development for decades. The world and IP we are creating is richly specific and original, and conveys both wonder and nostalgia.”

Ghost Story still remains under the Take-Two umbrella as it works hard on its upcoming project.