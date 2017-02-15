GOG’s Valentine’s week sale compiles the games you think you’ll love

Why it matters to you It's not often that video game sales wholly represent the digital wish lists of gamers, so GOG's latest sale is a lovely opportunity to turn a few of those wishes into purchases.

To celebrate the week of Valentine’s Day, GOG has discounted a wide assortment of sought-after games. The sale, called “From Wishlists, With Love,” includes the games most often included on GOG users’ wish lists to help spread some gaming love.

There are 55 unique games in the sale, but multiple editions of games and DLC bump the total number up sale items to 67. Most of the entries are at least 50 percent off, with prices slashed up to 90 percent for some titles.

More: 7 years later, does ‘Halo Wars’ need a mouse and keyboard after all?

Here are some of the highlights:

Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition – $18

Superhot – $12.50

Darkest Dungeon – $12.50

Grim Dawn – $12.50

The Witcher: Enhanced Edition – $1.50

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings – $3

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition – $25

Legend of Grimrock – $5

Legend of Grimrock 2 – $8

Undertale – $5

Kerbal Space Program – $24

SOMA – $10

This War of Mine: Soundtrack Edition – $5

Transistor – $5

The Witness – $20

Wasteland 2 Director’s Cut – $13.33

Firewatch – $11

Homeworld Remastered Collection – $11.66

Psychonauts – $1

Dying Light: The Following – $30

FTL: Faster Than Light – Advanced Edition – $2.50

Rebel Galaxy – $6.66

Hotline Miami – $1.50

That list includes three of our Editors’ Choice recipients: The Witcher 3, The Witness, and FTL: Faster Than Light – Advanced Edition.

In the world of digital distribution, Steam is king, but GOG has surged over the past few years thanks its DRM-free policy. Every game listed above, like all games purchased through GOG, is unobstructed by DRM. You can install games purchased through GOG on any compatible PC and, in most cases, play without launching a pesky client. If you’re used to Steam, though, you can always add GOG games to your Steam library to have them all in one place.

You have a bit of time to treat yourself or someone special to one or more of these games at the discounted rates. The sale runs until February 20.

With From Wishlists, With Love, and the Humble Freedom Bundle, there are plenty of great games for low prices this week.