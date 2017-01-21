‘Gravity Rush 2’ manhole locations: Get your shortcuts on

There are more ways than ever for Kat to get around in Gravity Rush 2, whether you want free fall in Jupiter mode or jump like Superman as Lunar Kat. But the game’s world — which includes the cities of Jirga Para Lhao and Hekseville — is also massive, and the series’ warp manholes are more important than ever.

Sadly, you have to locate each individual manhole before you can use it, and Gravity Rush 2 never points out where they are. They can be difficult to spot, which is why we’ve compiled this list of where to find each and every one. Happy sewer-crawling!

Part 1: Jirga Para Lhao

Lei Colmosna, from left to right:

Sun Mansion: Just outside the gates of the giant, u-shaped mansion with the pink roof on the easternmost edge of the marketplace.

Tritower: In the middle of Lei Colmosna’s eastern half are three massive towers, connected by large bridges, that together make up the Tritower Hotel. The manhole is in front of the entrance to the main tower.

Radale Memorial Park: In between Lei Colmosna’s marketplace and the downtown district in the middle of the map is Radale Memorial Park. The manhole cover is next to the large statue of the man kneeling with a deer’s head.

Archway Viewing Screen: From where you first entered Jirga Para Lhao, go straight through the market and across the bridge. The manhole is near the umbrella-covered tables.

Overlook Plaza Fountain: This manhole is in the middle of the island’s central plaza, near the fountain on the marketplace’s western edge.

Lei Havina, from left to right:

Havina Terminal: Near the sky-piers at the western end of Lei Havina’s central island.

Goredoh Garden: This manhole is under a bridge on the northern side of the connected island (the one with the large pond).

Danari Mansion: The Old Settlement’s third manhole is at a higher altitude than the other two, near the three large palm trees on the island that also houses the Danari mansion.

Lei Elgona:

Angry Centipede Higeout: The Houseboat Fleet’s single manhole is tucked away near the hideout of the Angry Centipede. You’ll go here as part of a story mission, so it’s hard to miss.

Avarash au Govena: