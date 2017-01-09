Halo Mega Bloks game that was reportedly canceled looks fantastic

The Halo franchise, with its blood, gore, and generally “mature” subject matter, isn’t exactly the most family-friendly choice for a game night. But it appears that Microsoft considered taking the Spartans and Covenant in that direction with a Halo Mega Bloks video game, and if the reportedly leaked footage is anything to go by, we wish they hadn’t canceled it.

PtoPOnline, a YouTube channel devoted to preserving digital prototypes of canceled video games, released a video over the weekend detailing the Halo Mega Bloks project. The game was reportedly in development at n-Space, a now-defunct developer that previously worked on Nintendo DS ports of AAA games, as well as the action-RPG Heroes of Ruin.

The game, which was code-named “Haggar,” was in development for the majority of 2013 and utilized Unreal Engine 3 — and though this timeline suggests that it could have come to the Xbox One, it was only in development for the Xbox 360.

The footage we see looks almost identical to the actual, plastic Halo Mega Bloks sets that are currently available on store shelves. The Spartan that we see has a peg-hole in his back for storing an extra weapon, and his legs flail with a certain playfulness as he runs that brings to mind Lego games much more than the main Halo series. Combat appears to have used a lock-on system for quick action, and there isn’t a drop of blood to be seen. Sound effects, particularly the Grunts’ screams, appear to be directly lifted from previous games so as to keep a shred of authenticity amid all the plastic blocks.

The narrative for the mission seen in the video concerns a Forerunner installation as well as an attacking Covenant force, which implies that it had to have taken place after the events of Halo 4. The game featured nearly every weapon from the aforementioned game, as well, including the assault rifle, “Needler,” fuel rod cannon, and even the famous energy sword.

Vehicles were also planned, and would have been fully customizable, with a range of paint jobs, weapon loadouts, and tools available to swap. A “Besieged” mode, which looked to have been similar to the Horde mode offered in Gears of War, saw players building up brick structures to defend against waves of enemy forces.

Everything on display in “Haggar” looks absolutely fantastic, and we’re certainly crossing our fingers that the game’s leaked existence will make Microsoft reconsider the project on Xbox One. Until then, we’ll just play with our building sets.